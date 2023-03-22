techUK
JES Meeting Summaries | RASSO Tech Working Group | February, 2023
Within February's Working Group meeting, members discussed the Police Digital Service's (PDS) technical workstreams and the Group's priorities members inputted their ideas towards
Members discussed…
- The Police Digital Service (PDS)'s RASSO workstreams; PDS stakeholders held extensive discussions regarding the institution’s technical projects in the Digital Evidence Programme, Problem/Opportunity Statement, and Characterisation of current System Architecture. Including the Home Systems programme, and other efforts to transfer Policing's complex application of digital technology, the agency faces a challenging role in developing the requirements and analysis of Policing investigations.
- Priorities; Members discussed the proposed priorities they inputted to the Programme for the Working Group, including potential specific output including possible Reports/white-papers, and analysis work in the current policy landscape of RASSO.
RASSO Tech Working Group
Recieve the Working Group's internal documents (Terms of Reference, minutes) and wider relevant information (stakeholder strategies, policy files).
