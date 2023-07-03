National Infrastructure Commission
|Printable version
Jim Hall: NAO report highlights "stuttering progress" on waste reduction
Report reflects Commission concerns about need for swift action to support a more sustainable economy and delivery of net zero objectives
The National Audit Office – the independent government spending watchdog – has this morning published a report highlighting what it sees as the lack of significant progress in delivering on the objectives set out in government’s waste management strategy, since its publication in 2018.
Its report – The government’s resources and waste reforms for England – identifies a lack of clear delivery plans from government about how it will create a more circular economy and improve current recycling rates. The NAO says that while some positive progress has been made on packaging reforms and plans for improving household waste collections, delays in implementation and a lack of clarity about when interventions will happen or how they will be funded, mean that local authorities and waste companies are uncertain about what the priority next steps will be, making decision making more challenging.
Professor Jim Hall of the National Infrastructure Commission said in response:
“Recycling more and reducing emissions from incineration and landfill are crucial steps to meeting the country’s net zero goals, and yet progress on recycling rates and expanding food waste collections is clearly stuttering. This report reinforces our own assessment that without a clear set of goals and delivery plans to turn its ambitions into action on the ground, the government risks missing its own targets.
“A crucial first step is giving local authorities and their waste management partners certainty about the standards they will need to meet, the timetable they must follow and what funding will be available to help them invest in new systems and support households to play their part. In our National Infrastructure Assessment this autumn we will set out what further action will be needed to create a more sustainable economy.”
These concerns are similar to those raised by the Commission in March this year in our Infrastructure Progress Review 2023, in which the Commission called for government to deliver a “step change” in recycling rates and create more consistent approaches to recycling by prioritising implementation of existing proposals which are being under consultation. The Review showed that recycling rates across local authorities in England have stalled in recent years, and that only one third of those authorities currently offered food waste collections.
Original article link: https://nic.org.uk/news/jim-hall-nao-report-highlights-stuttering-progress-on-waste-reduction/
Latest News from
National Infrastructure Commission
Cornwall's green energy ambitions09/06/2023 10:20:00
Bold plans for net zero leadership evident in latest regional visit ahead of NIA2
Commission welcomes net zero duty for Ofgem09/06/2023 09:20:00
Change to Energy Security Bill in line with Commission recommendation to boost investment in resilient net zero infrastructure
Creating a more sustainable approach to infrastructure construction02/06/2023 09:10:00
The Commission backs the principles set out in a new cross-industry statement of intent
Letter to Ofwat on water company asset management19/05/2023 13:15:00
Letter to Ofwat on the need for a more consistent understanding of long term asset health
Clean energy and better recycling among North Yorkshire's infrastructure priorities02/05/2023 11:15:00
Members of the Commission team were in Harrogate and Knaresborough recently (26 April) meeting local political leaders and businesses from across North Yorkshire and learning more about the county’s priorities around delivering net zero, creating a low-waste economy and the challenges of digital connectivity in what is a largely rural region.
NIC and CCC call for urgent action to protect infrastructure from climate risks27/04/2023 12:20:00
The National Infrastructure Commission and Climate Change Committee have written jointly to government urging ministers to take steps to improve the resilience of key infrastructure services to the effects of climate change.
Stronger coordination of environment and community benefit needed to get planning timescales back on track18/04/2023 12:25:00
A new data platform to share environmental information and effective ways of addressing the impact of proposed infrastructure projects will enable stronger protection for natural habitats and speed up schemes crucial to the net zero transition, according to a new report by the National Infrastructure Commission.
Commission response to Energy Security Plan: steps forward, but questions remain30/03/2023 17:15:00
Sir John Armitt, Chair of the National Infrastructure Commission, gave an initial response to the publication of the Powering Up Britain: Energy Security Plan and related documents today (30 March 2023)
Go big where it counts to hit economic and climate goals, says Commission28/03/2023 14:15:00
Government must develop stronger staying power and focus on fewer, bigger, better targeted initiatives to deliver the infrastructure needed to meet its long term goals for economic growth and a lower carbon economy, the UK’s independent advisers on infrastructure have said.