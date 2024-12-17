Jim Hall: new picture on flood risk shows need for concerted action

The Environment Agency has today (17 December) published details of its National Assessment of Flood and Coastal Erosion risk in England. This makes use of improved national flood risk assessment (NaFRA2) data that shows, among other things, that 6.3 m homes are in areas at risk of river, sea or surface water flooding, of which around 4.6 million are at risk from surface water flooding, a 43 per cent increase on the agency’s previous assessment.

The NaFRA draws upon updated mapping and modelling undertaken by the agency which provides a more accurate picture of the flood risk across England, as the last update to the NaFRA was in 2018. With climate change, the assessment reports that around one in four properties could be at risk from flooding by the middle of the century.

Professor Jim Hall, Commissioner at the National Infrastructure Commission, said:

“Understanding the risk we face from flooding and coastal erosion is essential for building a long term strategy that addresses it effectively. This new mapping now gives us a more detailed profile of flood and coastal risks, providing a stronger basis for directing future strategic interventions and investment to the highest priority areas; it also means communities will have the information they need to take additional action to improve their own resilience. “Government must now make full use of this updated evidence, and the Environment Agency’s own investment plans and data, to properly quantify the risk and issue clear targets for cost effective risk reduction along the lines the Commission has recommended. “The new data showing the significant increase in properties at risk from surface water flooding also demonstrates the need for further action to stop the problem getting worse, including government implementing Schedule 3 of the 2010 Flood and Water Management Act and using its powers to control the spread of impermeable surfaces.”

