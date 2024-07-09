Jo Stevens MP appointed Secretary of State for Wales

Jo Stevens MP has taken up her role as Secretary of State for Wales following her appointment by Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Ms Stevens was elected as MP for Cardiff East at the General Election on 4 July 2024. Following her appointment Ms Stevens pledged to provide a strong voice for Wales in the new UK Government and to work tirelessly on behalf of Wales and Welsh people.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens MP said:

It is a real privilege to be appointed to the Office of the Secretary of State for Wales and to serve in Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s first Cabinet. Wales has a crucial role to play in powering the UK’s national renewal, contributing to our energy security and the industries that will deliver a prosperous future. My absolute priority is to deliver for Wales and work with the Welsh Government to stabilise the economy, drive investment and create jobs. As a result of our plans, people across Wales will share in that prosperity and we will tackle deprivation and poverty together.

Ms Stevens added:

Under my leadership the Wales Office will once again be a steadfast advocate for Wales from within the UK Government, ensuring that Wales’s needs are prioritised, and its voice heard. I am determined to reset the relationship between the UK and Welsh Government. We will co-operate and work together to deliver better results for people in Wales. I am honoured to serve Wales and its people and bring about the change that our new government has promised.

Ms Stevens has started a full programme of meetings, briefings, and visits to begin delivering the new government’s agenda for Wales.