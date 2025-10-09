Department for Work and Pensions
Job advisers to be embedded in GP surgeries as tens of thousands more sick and disabled people offered help into work
Over 40,000 more sick or disabled people will receive intensive employment support to move into secure, fulfilling work and out of poverty, thanks to a £167.2 million boost to the Connect to Work programme.
- Nine further areas across England to benefit from a £167 million investment in Connect to Work – the programme that refuses to write off sick or disabled people.
- Funding includes putting specialist employment advisers in GP surgeries and mental health services, and community-based referral partners.
- Comes as part of £1 billion investment to unlock people’s potential, breaking down barriers to opportunity as part of the Plan for Change.
The expansion will see the programme rolled out to nine further areas across England, including Cumbria, Oxfordshire, and West Sussex and Brighton, helping those who may have been excluded from the job market to take steps towards employment.
Total funding is now set to reach over £1 billion across England and Wales over the next five years and provide 300,000 sick or disabled people with help to get into work by the end of the decade.
With 2.8 million people out of work due to health conditions, it’s part of the Government’s plan to get Britain working again and ensure everyone has the opportunity to thrive by modernising jobcentres, locally driven support, and delivering a Youth Guarantee so every young person is either earning or learning. The programme gives areas the resources they need to tailor their support based on local needs and opportunities, helping people with a range of health conditions to find and fulfil potential to work.
Support includes embedding specialist advisers directly within healthcare teams - from GP surgeries to mental health services - treating employment support as holistic care, while areas such as Portsmouth, the North East and East Sussex are also:
-
Connecting people from community-based health programmes to dedicated employment support.
-
Using Virtual Reality immersive classrooms to support people with interview practice.
-
Helping parents and families access affordable childcare so they can re-enter the workforce.
-
Running workshops to improve participants’ confidence and communication skills.
Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden said:
Writing off people with long-term health conditions or disabilities fails them and fails our economy.
We are giving people a hand up, not a handout, realising their potential and providing them with the skills to succeed as part of our Plan for Change.
Thanks to local areas hitting the ground running, it is already delivering results – proving that when we invest in people and communities, everyone wins.
Minister of State for Health Stephen Kinnock said:
Employment support can be a crucial part of good health, but for too long, we’ve treated health and work in isolation. Our 10 Year Health Plan sets out how we are bringing the two together, through innovative schemes like this one.
For many people, getting help finding the right work could be as an important part of their prescription as the correct physio or medication.
This investment is just what the doctor ordered and will help thousands more find the help they need to get back into a job.
Over one-in-four people out of work cite sickness as a barrier to employment – up from one-in-ten in 2012, while over one-in-three people on Universal Credit have a disability or health condition that limits their ability to work.
Connect to Work advisers work closely with each person to understand their individual circumstances, career aspirations, and any barriers they face, ensuring the support provided is genuinely tailored to help them secure work that is both suitable and sustainable.
For people like Chris, this approach has been life-changing:
Since the start of my journey on Connect to Work, it has given me my confidence back following my accident.
I have been signposted to organisations to improve my computer skills and I’ve now completed three courses, which will support me in my new career in site management.
Connect to Work also funded my Site Management Safety Training Scheme course, which has opened more options and played a significant role in my personal development, helping me to stay motivated and focused - I’m extremely thankful for the support.
Connect to Work is unique in being locally designed and delivered. Rather than imposing a one-size-fits-all approach, areas are empowered to shape the support around what works best for their communities and target funding where it’s needed most – whether that’s understanding local job markets, cultural needs, or specific challenges their residents face.
Some of the areas to receive funding today are:
- The North East: Up to £49.7 million to support 13,800 people who’ve been written off for too long.
- The South Midlands: Up to £32 million helping 8,050 people across five council areas.
- Devon, Plymouth, and Torbay: Up to £22.8 million giving 5,950 people their chance.
North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said:
The North East is an amazing place to work but too many people are facing barriers when they’re trying to find a job.
However, that’s all about to change as we help thousands of people back to the workplace with tailored support that tackles the issues they’re facing.
It’s all part of our New Deal for North East Workers, we’re helping local people secure the jobs that work for them. Because when everyone can succeed, our communities and our economy thrive.
With over £1 billion committed over five years, Connect to Work shows the impact that providing meaningful support can have – one person, one job, one new opportunity at a time.
Additional Information
- Connect to Work is voluntary and open to anyone who is disabled, has a health condition, or faces complex barriers to work and meets the programme’s criteria. It supports people to get in or back into work but also people in work at risk of losing their jobs due to their barriers.
- People can self-refer or be referred by healthcare professionals, councils, or community organisations.
- Funding for Portsmouth and Solent Connect to Work was announced in September 2025 with the area receiving up to £11.5 million to support 3,600 people.
- The £1 billion for Connect to Work is separate from the Pathways to Work funding.
