Job opportunities within the Wales TUC

Wales TUC are looking for 2 Organising and Development Officers to join the team.

Both posts will be responsible for working with unions and other partners to deliver appropriate Wales TUC priorities as directed by the line manager and delivery of Wales TUC contract with Welsh Government.

Both are fixed term temporary contracts until 31 March 2025

35 hours per week, Monday to Friday although we are happy to talk flexible working

To be based at Wales TUC, Cardiff CF11 9SD

The closing date for both posts is 6 January 2023.

Please find further information on the roles and how to apply below.

Organisation and Development Officer – Skills Policy and Just Transition

Organisation and Development Officer – Young Workers