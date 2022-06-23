Jobcentres back 1,000 women into construction

1,000 women have got jobs in the construction and engineering sector, thanks to a partnership between DWP and Women into Construction.

Birmingham local Amanjeet secured role on HS2 project that will connect her hometown with major cities

Recent data shows there are almost 2 million more women in work overall since 2010

Hundreds of women have got construction and engineering jobs thanks to support from the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) partnership with charity, Women into Construction, as latest figures reveal there are almost 2 million more women in employment since 2010.

Amanjeet from Birmingham was one of those who took part in the scheme and has since progressed up the ladder at HS2 thanks to the support. Using the experience and skills she gained from the placement she is able to plan, direct and coordinate the development of one the biggest engineering projects in the country, and a vital part of the government’s levelling up agenda.

After graduating with a BEng Civil and Transportation Engineering degree from Wolverhampton University, Amanjeet struggled to find work in the pandemic. Her DWP Work Coach referred her to Women into Construction, a charity with a mission to boost the number of women on construction sites through work experience.

Despite the challenges of the pandemic, Amanjeet was able to secure a 4-week virtual programme with HS2 which included training and work experience.

Upon completing this programme, she took on further training to get access to a development site, giving her the skills and experience she needed to secure a work placement with Balfour Beatty.

After her placement, she progressed to an Assistant Project Manager role at HS2 which she started in November 2021, overseeing a major engineering project which will connect her hometown of Birmingham to other major cities in the UK.

Minister for Employment, Mims Davies MP said:

It’s fantastic to see women climb the ladder – especially in a sector like construction – and support to progress is on hand at jobcentres around the country. Almost 2 million more women are in work than in 2010, and while our Work Coaches are focused on getting people into jobs, they are also doing great work supporting people to increase their hours, lift their income and progress.

Amanjeet, from Birmingham said:

The Women into Construction Virtual work experience programme my DWP work coach referred me to was amazing; I learnt so much about myself and HS2, and afterwards, I was offered a job and finally got to make use of my Civil Engineering degree and do a job I liked. The Department for Work and Pensions helped me access the skills and experience I needed to progress to my ideal job as an Assistant Project Manager for HS2 – which without Women into Construction would not have been possible.

Jacqui Wordsworth, Director of Business Development at Women into Construction said:

It’s been great seeing talent like Amanjeet’s develop. We are so proud of all the women that we have helped succeed in their careers, within construction and engineering, through our partnership with the Department for Work and Pensions. Working within construction is a fantastic opportunity, no matter what gender you are, with huge amounts of potential for progression. We’re committed to Change the Face of Construction by helping more women into employment in this sector and help them succeed through in-depth 1-2-1 support including training, mentorship and work experience.

Women into Construction has been partnering with DWP to support unemployed women into the construction sector since 2008. The partnership supports those DWP jobseekers who wouldn’t ordinarily consider a career in this sector to explore their options in a supported environment, thanks to the in depth 1-2-1 support provided by the Women into Construction team.

Since then, Women into Construction has supported thousands of women into employment in the sector, through their employment programmes in London, Birmingham, Cambridge, Norfolk and Essex.