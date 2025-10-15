Jobs boost as new storage facility opens in Cumbria to support UK Armed Forces

The newly-established Longtown storage facility will house mission critical equipment, from body armour to spare parts with on-site rail network ensuring faster delivery to frontline forces and reduce costs.

The UK Armed Forces will benefit from better equipment support and delivery to the frontline as a new defence storage facility opens in Cumbria, with 450 people employed during construction and 25 new permanent jobs created.

The Longtown Defence Storage Facility – the size of 12 football pitches – will streamline supply chain operations and provide safe and secure storage for mission-critical equipment, from body armour to spare parts. It is built alongside the existing Defence Munitions Longtown, which supports 62 jobs and stores general munitions.

The new building was constructed by McLaughlin & Harvey, employing 450 people for the build, and will secure 25 new jobs in Cumbria, showcasing defence’s role as an engine for growth and delivering on the Government’s Plan for Change by helping to rebalance economic opportunities across the UK.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry Luke Pollard yesterday (14 October) opened the new site, meeting staff and seeing first-hand how the site will streamline the UK’s defence logistics infrastructure.

Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP yesterday said:

The opening of this state-of-the-art facility in Longtown will enhance our ability to store and deploy critical defence equipment to the frontline. It’s an excellent example of how we’re modernising our defence logistics while supporting jobs here in Cumbria – supporting our Armed Forces and boosting warfighting readiness. 450 people were employed building this new facility, once again demonstrating how defence is driving economic growth across the UK and delivering the Government’s Plan for Change.

The new Longtown facility incorporates the latest storage technologies and security systems, enabling efficient management of defence assets while maintaining the highest standards of protection. It will support military operations across the UK and internationally, strengthening defence readiness. The UK remains steadfast in its commitment to our armed forces, with defence spending rising to 2.6% of GDP by 2027 and an ambition to reach 3% in the next Parliament.

Built for the future, the new facility will also ensure assets and capabilities at existing Defence Fulfilment Centres in Donnington, Shropshire and Bicester, Oxfordshire are more readily available to meet surges in demand. Improvements made through the project to the existing rail service attached to the Longtown site supports the Defence Industrial Strategy’s goal of building a more resilient, agile supply chain by reducing costs, lorry journeys and emissions.

Lieutenant General Simon Hamilton, Interim CEO of Defence Equipment & Support, yesterday said:

The Longtown Defence Storage Facility is a testament to DE&S’s dedication to providing exceptional support to our Armed Forces. This modern storage capability will significantly enhance our logistics operations, ensuring we can deliver the right equipment to the right place at the right time and when it is not in use store it safely, securely and sustainably. The facility represents best practice in defence storage and the whole team can take pride in this collective achievement.

The contract with McLaughlin & Harvey for the build of the Longtown Defence Storage Facility created approximately 150 highly skilled jobs in Scotland and a further 300 in the North of England, helping to grow the economy on both sides of the border.

Embracing sustainability, the new facility uses green technologies and practices, including energy-efficient lighting, automated climate control and recyclable packaging solutions. There will also be a dedicated nature reserve areas and rainwater will be recycled for washroom facilities.