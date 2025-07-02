Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Jobs boost as UK and Kenya bolster economic and security partnership
The UK and Kenya have agreed new deals to bolster the economic and security partnership between the two countries.
- Trade and investment deals agreed during the visit will contribute over £1bn to the UK economy and create UK jobs in engineering, defence industries, technical and advisory services, and financial services
- The UK and Kenya will also increase collaboration to tackle organised crime, human trafficking and illicit finance through the UK-Kenya Security Compact
- The UK and Kenya will commit to a new Strategic Partnership as Kenyan President Ruto visits London
The UK and Kenya will commit to working together to drive economic growth, protect climate and nature, foster collaboration in science and technology and strengthen regional security.
During a visit to the UK by the President of Kenya, a pipeline of trade and investment deals worth over £1bn to the UK economy were agreed which will deliver on this government’s commitment to boost jobs and prosperity back in the UK, as part of the government’s Plan for Change.
This includes the launch of a tender for a major urban redevelopment project in Nairobi which has been inspired by the regeneration of London’s Kings Cross.
The Nairobi Railway City project has already provided opportunities to UK businesses with British architecture firm Atkins UK chosen to design the central rail station and public square.
The Government of Kenya is exploring funding the project through finance mobilised by the UK’s Export Credit Agency, UK Export Finance, which will create UK jobs in engineering, technical and legal services.
Both countries also agreed stronger cooperation to disrupt the air, land and sea routes used by organised crime groups to prevent illegal migrants transiting through Kenya in attempts to reach Libya and other countries before travelling on to Europe. Four of the top ten countries for Small Boat arrivals in the UK are near neighbours of Kenya (Eritrea, Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia).
Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said:
Through our shared history and values the UK and Kenya have always had a close connection.
Now we are building a shared future; a modern, innovative and respectful partnership which is delivering real benefits – boosting growth and creating jobs for both Kenyans and the British people. We’re going far, together.
The UK and Kenya have also committed to increased defence and counter terrorism collaboration, including joint training and the creation of a new counter insurgency, terrorism and stability operations centre.
Defence sales worth over £70m were agreed during the visit supporting manufacturing jobs in County Durham, Northamptonshire and Surrey. Kenya hosts the UK’s most significant military footprint in Africa, including a facility that trains 3,000 UK troops a year.
The UK’s world leading financial services sector will also benefit; Lloyd’s of London will announce today that they will be joining the Nairobi International Finance Centre, which will deepen the partnership between two leading financial centres providing access to up to £500m of insurance market potential in Kenya and the East Africa region.
The two countries also committed to explore the potential of a bilateral digital trade agreement. Dubbed ‘Silicon Savannah’, the value of Kenya’s tech sector is projected to reach £11.5bn by 2032.
A digital trade agreement will open up opportunities in the sector for UK Plc.
Notes to Editors
- The projects quoted are examples of a pipeline of projects that both governments will be working towards.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/jobs-boost-as-uk-and-kenya-bolster-economic-and-security-partnership
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Norway's WTO Trade Policy Review: UK Statement01/07/2025 16:20:00
UK Statement at Norway’s World Trade Organization Trade Policy Review. Delivered yesterday by the UK's Permanent Ambassador to the WTO and UN, Simon Manley.
UK-Australia Strategic Dialogue on Gender Equality: joint statement, May 202501/07/2025 14:10:00
The governments of Australia and the United Kingdom yesterday gave a joint statement following the second UK-Australia Strategic Dialogue on Gender Equality on 22 May 2025.
E3 Foreign Ministers' statement: 30 June 202501/07/2025 10:25:00
Joint statement by the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and the UK on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
Organization of American States: Baroness Chapman Intervention30/06/2025 16:20:00
Baroness Chapman recently (27 June 2025) delivered intervention on the Falkland Islands at the Organization of American States.
The UK stands ready to support steps towards a durable peace in DRC: UK statement at the UN Security Council30/06/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (27 June 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the Democratic Republic of the Congo.
Humanitarians need safe, sustained and unhindered access to all those in need across Sudan: UK statement at the UN Security Council30/06/2025 11:10:00
Statement given recently by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Sudan.
Sixth evacuation flight from Israel scheduled for Sunday 29 June27/06/2025 17:20:00
UK evacuation flight from Tel Aviv is due to leave on Sunday 29 June, after which no further flights are currently scheduled as evacuation flights wind down.
The UN Charter remains one of our greatest accomplishments: UK Statement at the UN General Assembly27/06/2025 15:25:00
Statement given yesterday by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN General Assembly meeting on the commemoration of the 80th anniversary of the signing of the UN Charter.
The United Kingdom is deeply concerned about the worsening situation for children in conflicts around the world: UK statement at the UN Security Council27/06/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (25 June 2025) by Ambassador James Kariuki, UK Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on children and armed conflict.