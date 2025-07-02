Jobs boost as UK and Kenya bolster economic and security partnership

The UK and Kenya have agreed new deals to bolster the economic and security partnership between the two countries.

Trade and investment deals agreed during the visit will contribute over £1bn to the UK economy and create UK jobs in engineering, defence industries, technical and advisory services, and financial services

The UK and Kenya will also increase collaboration to tackle organised crime, human trafficking and illicit finance through the UK-Kenya Security Compact

The UK and Kenya will commit to a new Strategic Partnership as Kenyan President Ruto visits London

The UK and Kenya will commit to working together to drive economic growth, protect climate and nature, foster collaboration in science and technology and strengthen regional security.

During a visit to the UK by the President of Kenya, a pipeline of trade and investment deals worth over £1bn to the UK economy were agreed which will deliver on this government’s commitment to boost jobs and prosperity back in the UK, as part of the government’s Plan for Change.

This includes the launch of a tender for a major urban redevelopment project in Nairobi which has been inspired by the regeneration of London’s Kings Cross.

The Nairobi Railway City project has already provided opportunities to UK businesses with British architecture firm Atkins UK chosen to design the central rail station and public square.

The Government of Kenya is exploring funding the project through finance mobilised by the UK’s Export Credit Agency, UK Export Finance, which will create UK jobs in engineering, technical and legal services.

Both countries also agreed stronger cooperation to disrupt the air, land and sea routes used by organised crime groups to prevent illegal migrants transiting through Kenya in attempts to reach Libya and other countries before travelling on to Europe. Four of the top ten countries for Small Boat arrivals in the UK are near neighbours of Kenya (Eritrea, Sudan, Somalia and Ethiopia).

Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, said:

Through our shared history and values the UK and Kenya have always had a close connection. Now we are building a shared future; a modern, innovative and respectful partnership which is delivering real benefits – boosting growth and creating jobs for both Kenyans and the British people. We’re going far, together.

The UK and Kenya have also committed to increased defence and counter terrorism collaboration, including joint training and the creation of a new counter insurgency, terrorism and stability operations centre.

Defence sales worth over £70m were agreed during the visit supporting manufacturing jobs in County Durham, Northamptonshire and Surrey. Kenya hosts the UK’s most significant military footprint in Africa, including a facility that trains 3,000 UK troops a year.

The UK’s world leading financial services sector will also benefit; Lloyd’s of London will announce today that they will be joining the Nairobi International Finance Centre, which will deepen the partnership between two leading financial centres providing access to up to £500m of insurance market potential in Kenya and the East Africa region.

The two countries also committed to explore the potential of a bilateral digital trade agreement. Dubbed ‘Silicon Savannah’, the value of Kenya’s tech sector is projected to reach £11.5bn by 2032.

A digital trade agreement will open up opportunities in the sector for UK Plc.

