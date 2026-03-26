Jobs, energy security and investment boost for Scotland

Major wind factory set for Scotland creating 500 skilled jobs through drive for clean, homegrown power

Innovative new approach of discounted power on windy days in areas where wind farms are paid to switch off to avoid ‘wasted wind’, predominantly benefiting Scotland

Government securing long-term energy security for Scotland that will protect households against volatile fossil fuel markets

Scotland will benefit from new clean energy jobs and lower bills through the government’s drive for clean, homegrown power.

Yesterday (Wednesday 25 March) energy firm Vestas have revealed plans for a major wind factory in Scotland, creating up to 500 skilled jobs in a major vote of confidence in the UK government’s mission to deliver clean power by 2030.

The factory, which will produce nacelles and hubs - a major component in building a wind turbine - has been made possible following the government’s record-breaking offshore wind auction – AR7 – which secured a record 8.4 GW of new offshore wind, ushering in Britain’s new era of energy independence and abundance.

Plans unveiled by Vestas, that are conditional to further order intake from AR7 and AR8, follows the launch of a new UK government innovative trial, predominantly benefiting Scotland and launching in time for this winter, enabling energy companies to offer discounted energy bills to customers on windy days, rather than continuing the previous default practice of paying wind turbines to turn off.

The conflict in the Middle East has once again exposed that families and businesses will continue to pay the price if the UK is dependent on fossil fuel markets that the UK does not control. The only way to take back control of Britain’s energy and bring down bills for good is with clean, homegrown power. Yesterday’s announcements provide a boost to Scottish families, delivering jobs, energy security and lower bills this winter.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said

The government’s clean energy mission is delivering good industrial jobs for Scottish workers - boosting growth as part of our drive to give the UK energy security. This is happening because of the government’s record-breaking offshore wind auction and the confidence our mission has given industry to invest in Scotland. We will not stop in driving to create many more jobs like these for Scotland and the UK.

Secretary of State for Scotland Douglas Alexander said:

At a time when domestic energy security is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, I very much welcome this investment by Vestas in Scotland. As well as creating hundreds of skilled jobs, bringing manufacturing to Scotland will strengthen our domestic supply chain and contribute to our energy security.

Henrik Andersen, CEO Vestas, said: