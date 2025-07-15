Joe Wicks and government join forces to get children moving

New animated series for kids, known as Activate, will get more children across the country moving more and encouraging a healthier lifestyle.

Children to be inspired to get physically active over summer as Joe Wicks, MBE, launches Activate, a new animated series for kids

Created by Joe and produced by Studio AKA, Activate aims to tackle inactivity among children through fun, five-minute workouts – led by Joe as an animated character

Programme backed by government funding as part of Plan for Change to give children the best start in life

Children across the country are being inspired to move more this summer following the launch of a new series from fitness coach, Joe Wicks MBE, backed by the government as part of a new partnership to reach schools and families across the country.

The innovative animated Activate series features five-minute episodes which combine animation with upbeat music, courtesy of Universal Music UK, encouraging children to enjoy short bursts of movement that easily fit into their day and can be transformational for their physical and mental health. The government will be backing the programme to fund a further ten episodes.

The series has been co-created by Joe and BAFTA award-winning Studio AKA (creators of Hey Duggee), bringing the nation’s favourite fitness coach to life through animation for the first time.

Activate is backed by the government’s 10 Year Health Plan, which is already hitting the ground running with its pledge to work with influencers and changemakers across society to shift the NHS from treating illness to preventing it.

The new animated series was unveiled at Ripple Primary School in Barking, east London, where Joe Wicks and Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, met teachers and parents to discuss keeping kids moving over the summer holidays and beyond.

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said:

Childhood obesity robs our young people of their future, and inactivity is one of the biggest culprits. That’s why it’s crucial to start building healthy habits from a young age. Our 10 Year Health Plan sets out how we would tackle obesity through prevention and today demonstrates how we’re taking action. In the spirit of mission-driven government, we’re building a coalition of the willing to tackle the obesity epidemic head-on. This initiative directly supports our focus on giving children the best start in life—a cornerstone of our Plan for Change. By investing in prevention today, we’re building a healthier generation for tomorrow.”

Being physically active is good for physical and mental health and helps relieve pressure on the NHS, preventing an additional £10.5 billion worth of treatment a year. Despite that, inactivity levels remain stubbornly high for adults and children, with huge inequalities across the country. The Activate programme represents a collaborative approach to tackling this growing health challenge.

The first episode is now available on Joe Wicks’ The Body Coach YouTube channel, with further episodes set to be released weekly over the summer holidays.

The series is released five years after Wicks united the nation with PE With Joe, which received over 100 million views online. Now, Joe is on a renewed mission to get children moving through this series.

Joe Wicks said:

Activate is the natural next step in everything I’ve worked towards over the past decade. From my early YouTube workouts, to ‘PE with Joe’ during the pandemic, my goal has always been to get children moving and feeling good - physically and mentally. This project brings together everything I am most passionate about, and everything I’ve learned on my journey - going back to my own childhood where I discovered movement as a way to cope with the challenges of living with parents with drug addiction and mental health issues. Activate is designed to make movement fun and inclusive for every child, with short, high-energy workouts that fit into everyday life – these can be enjoyed in the living room, the garden, in the classroom, or anywhere else! As a dad, I know how important it is to make movement something kids enjoy, not something they have to do. That’s exactly what Activate is all about so I hope it can be a real support for busy families, this summer and beyond.

Earlier this month, the government launched its 10 Year Health Plan, which outlined how a shift from sickness to prevention will safeguard the nation’s health and put forward a range of measures to tackle growing rates of childhood obesity.

Obesity rates have doubled since the 1990s, including among children. A forthcoming report by the Chief Medical Officer will show that more than 1 in 5 children are living with obesity by the time they leave primary school, rising to almost 1 in 3 in areas with higher levels of poverty and deprivation.

Measures included in the 10 Year Health Plan include:

Launching a world-first partnership with food retailers and manufacturers to help families make healthier choices

Restricting junk food advertising targeted at children

Reforming the soft drinks industry levy to drive reformulation

This two-pronged approach of encouraging active lifestyles and healthy diets aims to tackle the UK’s most preventable chronic illnesses, such as diabetes and cardiovascular disease, whilst tackling the £11.4 billion bill that obesity costs the NHS a year.

Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, said:

I know what a difference sport and physical activity make in shaping a young person’s life. It’s why we’re investing £400 million in grassroots facilities for all, joining up schools with sports clubs across the country and backing major events that inspire. For too long, it has felt as if we have hit a ceiling on participation in this country, and for too long the dial on inactivity has gone unmoved. Together, through initiatives like this, we will put that right and deliver on our Plan for Change.

With Universal Music UK as the exclusive music partner, each episode features upbeat tunes from UK artists, including Becky Hill and Bastille. Each track has been chosen for its appeal to parents and children alike.

Sue Goffe, Chief Executive at Studio AKA, said:

We’re thrilled to bring the world of Activate to life through animation. Collaborating with Joe Wicks has been a joy, and we’re proud to be part of this creative project to inspire movement and wellbeing in children.

Sarah Boorman, General Manager, Youth Strategies at Universal Music UK, said:

Our shared goal with Joe was to make being active feel like something children genuinely want to do, powered by great music which is appropriate for them and loved by families too.

Alison Lomax, Managing Director for YouTube UK & Ireland, said:

We’re so excited that Joe Wicks is bringing his new kids’ fitness show Activate to YouTube just in time for the holidays. Joe’s fun, energetic approach to getting kids moving has already made a huge impact on our platform, and Activate is set to become a go-to for families looking to keep active over the summer. It’s great to see YouTube being used in such a positive way - bringing free, accessible, and family-friendly fitness to homes everywhere.

About the programme

Created by Studio AKA, the BAFTA-winning creators of Hey Duggee, the Activate series sees Joe Wicks brought to life through animation alongside six loveable new characters, ‘The Activators’, accompanied by upbeat music from top UK artists. Together, they make movement feel personal, playful, and inclusive – so every child can find a character to connect with.

Joe and the Activators lead children through fun, five-minute bursts of movement, that can be easily integrated into their day - whether at home, at summer clubs or on the go.

With Wicks appearing as an animated character (a first for the family fitness coach), each short episode offers a burst of movement, fun, and energy to get kids’ hearts pumping and minds engaged. These include easy-to-follow exercises like jogging, squats, and burpees, wrapped up in a playful, gamified format that can keep kids active over the summer holidays and beyond.

But Activate isn’t just for the summer holidays. It will also be available to schools during term time, to help build confidence, support mental wellbeing, and help children develop healthy habits for life.

