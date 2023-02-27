John Clarke announced as new Companies House chair

he replaces Lesley Cowley who served as chair from March 2017 to February 2023

John Clarke has today (27 February 2023) been announced as the new chair of Companies House

Companies House incorporates and dissolves limited companies, registers the information companies are legally required to supply and makes that information available to the public.

John Clarke said:

It is a great honour to be appointed as the new Non-Executive Chair of Companies House, at a time when we are embarking on a fundamental operational transformation. The role of Companies House will change to reflect its responsibility to help achieve the government’s priorities in national security, anti-corruption, tackling fraud and boosting enterprise.

Business Minister Kevin Hollinrake said:

John Clarke is a fantastic appointment to this role. His extensive background in leadership and business transformation will support Companies House as it continues to deliver important public services, and develops a more prominent role in tackling economic crime.

We are grateful to Lesley Cowley for all her hard work in her time as chair.