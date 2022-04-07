Information Commissioner's Office
John Edwards article in Civil Service World – 5 April 2022
Civil Service World have published an article by John Edwards, in which he discusses what he’s learned so far from his listening tour, and offers reassurance about the service that the ICO is looking to give to people and businesses.
Mr Edwards recently said:
“In my first three months, I’ve been meeting businesses, central and local government, and civil society groups from across the UK, learning more about what you’re looking for from us at the ICO.
I’ve learned that you’re concerned about the level of change that’s happened over the last few years. You spent 2017 and 2018 preparing for the arrival of GDPR. You spent 2019 adapting to the new law. And the next two years were dominated by the pandemic. 2022 was meant to be an easier year, but instead you are faced with a government promising a shake-up of UK data protection law, and a new information commissioner.
I want to reassure you that my focus is on bringing certainty in what the law requires of you and your organisations, and in how my office acts.”
One thing has already become clear for Mr Edwards since beginning his listening tour: that you want to be heard. The way to do this is by filling in our listening tour survey – we want a range of viewpoints from across the spectrum of people who we regulate and protect.
Original article link: https://ico.org.uk/about-the-ico/news-and-events/ico-in-the-media/#media050422
Latest News from
Information Commissioner's Office
ICO fines company for sending thousands of spam text messages during the pandemic31/03/2022 16:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has fined H&L Business Consulting Ltd £80,000 for sending hundreds of thousands of text messages to people who had not consented to receive them.
IAPP Data Protection Intensive: UK25/03/2022 12:25:00
John Edwards yesterday delivered his first speech as Information Commissioner.
Blog: Director's Update - why Covid-19 has shown the FOI Act has never been more important to UK society22/03/2022 14:20:00
The past two years have highlighted how transparency and accountability are fundamental to our democracy – the impact of decisions made by public bodies throughout the pandemic have affected us all in some way.
ICO takes action against companies over predatory marketing calls targeting elderly, vulnerable people16/03/2022 12:20:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) yesterday announced fines totalling £405,000 to five companies responsible for over 750,000 unwanted marketing calls targeted at older, vulnerable people. The ICO also issued these companies with enforcement notices that require them to immediately stop making these predatory calls.
ICO reprimands Scottish Government over need to be upfront about NHS Scotland COVID Status app’s use of people’s details28/02/2022 12:25:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has issued a reprimand to the Scottish Government and NHS National Services Scotland over both organisations failure to provide people with clear information about how their personal information – including sensitive health data – is being used by the NHS Scotland COVID Status app.
ICO in the media23/02/2022 15:05:00
This page highlights coverage of our work in the media, as well as providing rebuttals and clarifications of articles and commentary where necessary.
One month to go: have your say on how the ICO uses its powers to investigate, regulate and enforce18/02/2022 16:10:00
The Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) is seeking the views of stakeholders and the public on how it regulates the laws it monitors and enforces.
ICO statement on California's plans to introduce new bill to protect children’s data online18/02/2022 09:10:00
ICO statement given yesterday on California's plans to introduce new bill to protect children’s data online.
ICO statement on the Google Privacy Sandbox14/02/2022 09:10:00
Statement in response to the Competition and Markets Authority’s announcement that it has accepted a revised offer from Google of commitments relating to its proposed removal of third-party cookies from the Chrome browser (known as the Privacy Sandbox proposals).