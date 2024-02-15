Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
|Printable version
John Lamont puts focus on farming innovation on SW Scotland visit
Scotland Office Minister sees how £21 million UK Gov investment will benefit Digital Dairy Chain at Scotland's Rural College and meets team at Monitor Farm.
Scotland Office Minister John Lamont has been visiting parts of Dumfries and Galloway looking at how digital innovation funded by more than £21 million of UK Government investment is helping to grow the rural economy.
Minister Lamont took a tour of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) Barony Campus near Dumfries to understand how the cash boost from UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) is supporting the milk industry by bolstering the Digital Dairy Chain.
He also called in at nearby Barnbackle Farm, part of Quality Meat Scotland’s Monitor Farm Initiative, and one of nine farms involved in a four-year programme to improve sector productivity, profitability and sustainability.
Minister Lamont yesterday said:
The UK Government is proud to support the United Kingdom’s £127billion food and farming sector as we recognise that British farmers produce some of the highest-quality food in the world and contribute billions to our economy.
Driving forward new farming schemes like the Digital Dairy Chain is exactly where we need to be to ensure the sector remains profitable and sustainable. It’s vital as we build on the commitment to keep producing 60 per cent of the food we consume here in the UK.
SRUC's Prof John Newbold shows Minister Lamont the facilities at the Barony Campus
Investment from UKRI’s Strength in Places Fund has been ploughed into SRUC to examine how dairy farmers can best capitalise on the 1.9billion litres of milk produced in the area. The Digital Dairy Chain will provide world-class opportunities for research and business innovation in advanced, sustainable, high-value dairy processing.
The five-year project will deliver advanced manufacturing processes to help businesses to develop new products and explore new markets. It’s hoped to create more than 600 new jobs while contributing £60million to the local economy by attracting large dairy processors, boosting industry-focused research.
Minister Lamont added:
This UK Government investment will really put the area on the world map as a leader in advanced, sustainable, and digitally-connected dairy manufacturing.
It will offer farmers, processors and producers in the dairy supply chain a valuable resource for support, business development and industry expertise to take the sector from strength to strength and increase the opportunity for growth.
Professor Wayne Powell, Principal and Chief Executive of Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) yesterday said:
We were delighted to welcome Mr Lamont to tell him more about the innovative work of the Digital Dairy Chain. Led by SRUC, this hugely exciting project is an excellent example of an innovation cluster, focused on developing digital connectivity, stimulating research, new high-value product development, supporting business growth and attracting talent and skills across South & West Scotland and Cumbria.
We will soon open the second round of the collaborative R&D funding competition with a pot of £1 million, which is an outstanding opportunity for industry and academia to unite and continue to transform the dairy sector.”
Minister Lamont with father and son Andrew and Richard McCornick, who run Barnbackle Farm, one of Quality Meat Scotland's Monitor Farms
At Quality Meat Scotland’s monitor farm Barnbackle, Minister Lamont heard from the family who run the 500-acre site - Richard McCornick and his partner Hayley Currie, and Richard’s parents, Andrew and Janice McCornick.
With 150 suckler cows, 20 store cattle, and 700 ewes, the family face challenges common to many farmers, including rising feed prices. Looking at solutions including rotational grazing is something the Monitor Farm Programme will support.
Beth Alexander, Monitor Farm Scotland Programme Manager yesterday said:
We were delighted to welcome Minister Lamont to the Dumfriesshire Monitor Farm and showcase the work we are doing on one of the nine farms in the programme with rotational grazing, sheep management strategies, and upcoming projects like the 2024 lambing initiative in collaboration with the local vet practice.
The Monitor Farm programme is farmer-led, farmer-driven and aims to enhance the profitability, productivity, and sustainability of Scotland’s agricultural sector. Through practical demonstrations and the exchange of best practices, we use farmer expertise to progress the industry and address challenges. This visit presents an excellent opportunity for farmers to engage directly with government and share their issues.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/john-lamont-puts-focus-on-farming-innovation-on-se-scotland-visit
Latest News from
Office of the Secretary of State for Scotland
Scotland boosting UK with more than £2 billion spend in defence annually09/02/2024 13:15:00
Defence spending with UK industry by the Ministry of Defence in Scotland is currently £2.09 billion, official statistics have revealed.
Crucial summit over CalMac ferry services08/02/2024 12:25:00
Island communities affected by poor ferry services have raised their concerns direct with CalMac, thanks to a UK Government summit.
New Year Message01/01/2024 11:15:00
Scottish Secretary Alister Jack looks back on 2023 and ahead to 2024
Scots recognised in King's New Year Honours List01/01/2024 10:15:00
The Scottish Secretary has congratulated the many people from across Scottish society who have been recognised in the New Year Honours List
UK Government levelling up funding in Scotland approaches £3bn26/12/2023 12:20:00
Local and regional investment is delivering real dividends for communities across Scotland.
Scottish traditions to be formally recognised as UK joins UNESCO Convention26/12/2023 10:22:00
Public encouraged to propose festive traditions, such as Christmas pantomime and Hogmanay, for formal recognition alongside other mainstays of UK culture.
Plan to move government roles out of Westminster brought forward and new headquarters unveiled12/12/2023 12:16:00
Government brings forward target to relocate 22,000 roles out of London from 2030 to 2027. Aberdeen, Darlington and Greater Manchester are to host second headquarters for major departments.
Scottish Secretary statement on Court of Session judgment08/12/2023 14:10:00
Secretary of State for Scotland Alister Jack's statement on the Court of Session judgment