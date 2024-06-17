John Lewis Partnership and Open University’s support for people who have been in care

A single mother who was in foster care as a teenager has been able to study for a degree thanks to an Open University scholarship funded by the John Lewis Partnership (JLP).

Althea is in her first year of an English literature and creative writing degree with The Open University after she was chosen as a recipient of one of four scholarships specifically for care experienced people.

This year, there are six scholarships available for people under the age of 25 since those who have experienced the care system can face many significant barriers to entering and succeeding in higher education. Now the OU wants to hear from applicants for the 2024/25 academic year.

A grateful Althea, 20, said the support had been life changing: “I’d like to thank the alumni and supporters of the Care Experienced Scholarship Fund for their contributions.”

She said: “Putting opportunities in the hands of those who need them most is no small feat. This scholarship has changed the trajectory of my life, allowing for greater success on my course and eliminating the stress of student debt. I am forever grateful for this scholarship and in turn anyone who contributed to bringing it to fruition.”

Sharon White, Chairman of the John Lewis Partnership, said:

“Too few young people leaving the care system are given the opportunities they deserve. In fact, more young people are likely to be made homeless than to go to university. “The Open University’s scholarship programme will ensure we correct that inequality, as well as harness the exceptional talent and ability of the care experienced community. “The John Lewis Partnership is committed to supporting the community to ensure they not only feel seen and heard, but empowered and supported to reach their fullest potential.”

Jhumar Johnson, Chief of Staff to the Vice-Chancellor of The Open University, said:

“This scholarship has been designed to provide care experienced young people with a life-changing opportunity to study for a higher education qualification with the UK’s largest distance-learning provider. “While this is only the second year we have offered a scholarship for care experienced people, we have been offering other scholarships since 2018. “Many recipients tell us how their scholarships have given them renewed hope that their lives will change for the better and how they dare to dream bigger now. If only we could help everyone who applies.”

Demand for these places continues to remain high. Last year, there were more than three applicants for each place available across all scholarships offered. Further support from donors is vital to bridge this unmet demand and ensure many more people get the chance to access transformational educational opportunities.

To find out how to apply for the care experienced scholarship, visit Care Experienced Scholarship | Open University. To see the other funded places visit Fees | Funding | Bursaries | The Open University.

And if you would like information on how to become a donor visit https://giving.open.ac.uk/openfutures