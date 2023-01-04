John Rose, Director of The National Lottery Community Fund recognised in the New Year’s Honours List

John Rose, Director of The National Lottery Community Fund (Wales) comments on hearing the news of being recognised in the New Year Honours List John Rose “I am humbled to receive this award. It’s been an honour to work for The National Lottery Community Fund since 2003 and in that time witness the remarkable work undertaken by communities, thanks to National Lottery funding. It has been a real pleasure to meet the inspirational people who run the projects we fund that touch the lives of people and communities they support across Wales.” “I would like to say a big thank you to all those I have had the privilege to work with over the years in the voluntary, public and private sector in Wales, but particularly to the amazing team of colleagues at The Fund.” John has enjoyed an eclectic career. Having trained as a chef before travelling internationally John went on to study Environmental Systems and Applied Hydrobiology at the University of Wales, before working for an Environmental Charity. He joined The National Lottery Community Fund in 2003. He leads the Funds team in Wales and is accountable for the development, delivery, and communication of The National Lottery Community Fund’s grant programmes in Wales, as well as leading the Funds UK wide environmental strategy. He’s passionate about communities being an active volunteer where he lives with his family in Machen, Caerphilly.

