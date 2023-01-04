Big Lottery Fund
John Rose, Director of The National Lottery Community Fund recognised in the New Year’s Honours List
John Rose, Director of The National Lottery Community Fund (Wales) comments on hearing the news of being recognised in the New Year Honours List
John Rose
“I am humbled to receive this award. It’s been an honour to work for The National Lottery Community Fund since 2003 and in that time witness the remarkable work undertaken by communities, thanks to National Lottery funding. It has been a real pleasure to meet the inspirational people who run the projects we fund that touch the lives of people and communities they support across Wales.”
“I would like to say a big thank you to all those I have had the privilege to work with over the years in the voluntary, public and private sector in Wales, but particularly to the amazing team of colleagues at The Fund.”
John has enjoyed an eclectic career. Having trained as a chef before travelling internationally John went on to study Environmental Systems and Applied Hydrobiology at the University of Wales, before working for an Environmental Charity. He joined The National Lottery Community Fund in 2003. He leads the Funds team in Wales and is accountable for the development, delivery, and communication of The National Lottery Community Fund’s grant programmes in Wales, as well as leading the Funds UK wide environmental strategy. He’s passionate about communities being an active volunteer where he lives with his family in Machen, Caerphilly.
Notes to Editors
About us
We are the largest funder of community activity in the UK – we’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. Since June 2004, we have made over 200,000 grants and awarded over £9 billion to projects that have benefited millions of people.
We are passionate about funding great ideas that matter to communities and make a difference to people’s lives. At the heart of everything we do is the belief that when people are in the lead, communities thrive. Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, our funding is open to everyone. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.
National Lottery players raise £30 million each week* for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994 £43 billion has been raised for good causes**. National Lottery funding has been used to support over 635,000 projects**. That’s 255 projects per postcode area.**
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2023-01-03/john-rose-recognised-in-the-new-years-honours-list
