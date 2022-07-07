John Shakeshaft appointed Museum of the Home Interim Chair

The Secretary of State has appointed John Shakeshaft as Interim Chair of the Museum of the Home, commencing on 15 June 2022 until 15 August 2022.

John is a merchant banker, former diplomat and international company director. He has significant commercial experience in leading financial strategies, promoting responsible governance as well as acting as a trustee and chair in the Arts and Higher Education.

He is a trustee of the Institute of Cancer Research, Cardiff University, the Museum of the Home and the LSO Endowment Fund. He holds advisory positions at the Colakoglu Group, the British Academy, Trinity College, Cambridge, Corestone, AG and the Centre for Geopolitics, Cambridge. He was deputy chair of the Council of Cambridge University, a board member of Kinnevik, AB and chair of The Economy Bank, NV. He also served as a director of TT electronics, plc, Tele2 AB, Questair, Inc, Carnegie, AB and three listed investment funds. He was a managing director of Lazard and Baring Brothers.

This interim appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Museum of the Home Trustees are not remunerated.

The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. John Shakeshaft has not declared any activity.