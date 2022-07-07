Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
|Printable version
John Shakeshaft appointed Museum of the Home Interim Chair
The Secretary of State has appointed John Shakeshaft as Interim Chair of the Museum of the Home, commencing on 15 June 2022 until 15 August 2022.
John is a merchant banker, former diplomat and international company director. He has significant commercial experience in leading financial strategies, promoting responsible governance as well as acting as a trustee and chair in the Arts and Higher Education.
He is a trustee of the Institute of Cancer Research, Cardiff University, the Museum of the Home and the LSO Endowment Fund. He holds advisory positions at the Colakoglu Group, the British Academy, Trinity College, Cambridge, Corestone, AG and the Centre for Geopolitics, Cambridge. He was deputy chair of the Council of Cambridge University, a board member of Kinnevik, AB and chair of The Economy Bank, NV. He also served as a director of TT electronics, plc, Tele2 AB, Questair, Inc, Carnegie, AB and three listed investment funds. He was a managing director of Lazard and Baring Brothers.
This interim appointment has been made in accordance with the Cabinet Office’s Governance Code on Public Appointments. The process is regulated by the Commissioner for Public Appointments. Museum of the Home Trustees are not remunerated.
The Government’s Governance Code requires that any significant political activity undertaken by an appointee in the last five years is declared. This is defined as holding office, public speaking, making a recordable donation or candidature for election. John Shakeshaft has not declared any activity.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/john-shakeshaft-appointed-museum-of-the-home-interim-chair
Latest News from
Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport
The Secretary of State has appointed four new Board Members to the National Lottery Community Fund07/07/2022 16:10:00
Richard Collier-Keywood OBE, Stuart Hobley, Helen Stephenson CBE, and Peter Stewart MVO have been appointed for terms of 4 years, commencing 01 July 2022 until 30 June 2026.
New data agreement with the Republic of Korea to spark new era of digital trade06/07/2022 09:05:00
UK organisations will be able to securely transfer data with the Republic of Korea without restrictions
Internet safety laws strengthened to fight Russian and hostile state disinformation05/07/2022 16:15:00
Foreign Interference to be designated a priority offence under Online Safety Bill
Safe standing at football stadiums to be rolled out next season05/07/2022 12:10:00
Premier League and Championship clubs wishing to introduce licensed ‘safe standing’ areas at football stadiums will be able to do so from the start of the 2022/23 season.
Thousands of rural primary schools to get huge broadband upgrade04/07/2022 10:12:10
Up to 3,000 primary schools across rural England will get lightning-fast gigabit broadband.
Government launches review into short-term tourist accommodation29/06/2022 09:25:00
A review into the effect of short-term holiday lets will seek to improve the holiday letting market for those living in popular tourism destinations
Boost for tech startups as competition to run new support programme opens27/06/2022 16:10:00
Organisations can apply individually or join together to bid to become the provider of new UK digital and tech sector support programme.
Sport and music education championed with new investment27/06/2022 13:12:00
New sport and music opportunities announced to better support children’s development.