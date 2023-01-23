Join our housing customer forum

You’re invited to join our new housing customer forum to share best practice. The first topic will be buying housing maintenance and repairs.

Housing customer forum

The aim of the quarterly forum is to bring together organisations from across the housing sector to discuss:

sector specific market insight

best practices and transfer knowledge

tender development

industry developments and trends

lessons learnt

thought leadership

questions on how to use our agreements

You can also expect support from suppliers and relevant trade bodies.

The first forum session will focus on our new Housing Maintenance and Repair Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS), which launches at the end of January 2023, and how to get the most out of using it. This will help us to ensure it meets your needs and understand how continuous improvements can be made.

What is the Housing Maintenance and Repair DPS?

This new agreement provides housing maintenance and repair services for both tenanted and void/vacant properties. It offers planned and reactive services, including essential compliance services such as fire safety, electrical testing and asbestos management.

The DPS features a housing portfolio management service to help you manage your housing stock and handle areas such as move ins/outs, disposals and put in place a centralised service to manage and fulfil repair requests.

It can also help tenants save on their energy bills and enables you to achieve carbon net zero goals with publicly available specification (PAS) 2030/35 certified suppliers offering whole home retrofit services.

Find out more and join the forum

The first forum will take place on Thursday 27 April 10:00 to 11:00am. Register for the event.

To learn more about the new Housing Maintenance and Repair DPS, you can: