Crown Commercial Service
|Printable version
Join our housing customer forum
You’re invited to join our new housing customer forum to share best practice. The first topic will be buying housing maintenance and repairs.
Housing customer forum
The aim of the quarterly forum is to bring together organisations from across the housing sector to discuss:
- sector specific market insight
- best practices and transfer knowledge
- tender development
- industry developments and trends
- lessons learnt
- thought leadership
- questions on how to use our agreements
You can also expect support from suppliers and relevant trade bodies.
The first forum session will focus on our new Housing Maintenance and Repair Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS), which launches at the end of January 2023, and how to get the most out of using it. This will help us to ensure it meets your needs and understand how continuous improvements can be made.
What is the Housing Maintenance and Repair DPS?
This new agreement provides housing maintenance and repair services for both tenanted and void/vacant properties. It offers planned and reactive services, including essential compliance services such as fire safety, electrical testing and asbestos management.
The DPS features a housing portfolio management service to help you manage your housing stock and handle areas such as move ins/outs, disposals and put in place a centralised service to manage and fulfil repair requests.
It can also help tenants save on their energy bills and enables you to achieve carbon net zero goals with publicly available specification (PAS) 2030/35 certified suppliers offering whole home retrofit services.
Find out more and join the forum
The first forum will take place on Thursday 27 April 10:00 to 11:00am. Register for the event.
To learn more about the new Housing Maintenance and Repair DPS, you can:
Original article link: https://www.crowncommercial.gov.uk/news/join-our-housing-customer-forum
Latest News from
Crown Commercial Service
Drone technology for the blue light sector13/01/2023 09:10:00
This blog discusses the capability and benefits of drone technology for emergency services as more providers are turning to drones to deliver essential supplies and many other uses.
Crown Commercial Service announces a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with software provider, ServiceNow11/01/2023 10:15:00
We are pleased to announce we have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with ServiceNow, to support consistent innovation across government and the wider public sector
Changes to our agreements in December09/01/2023 14:10:00
Welcome to our monthly framework update to help you with your procurement planning. We will publish it online each month and also share it in our newsletters and on our social media channels.
Former Premier League star found guilty of £15 million investment fraud22/12/2022 14:05:00
A former Premier League star has been convicted (21 December, 2022) of defrauding friends, family members and associates out of £15 million.
Our new Mobile Voice and Data Services agreement goes live16/12/2022 16:25:00
Crown Commercial Service (CCS) has awarded a new agreement for mobile voice and data - which aims to simplify the procurement process and provide best pricing for core services.
Discover how Hampshire County Council successfully launched 19 community pantries16/12/2022 14:38:00
In this case study, we will discuss how Hampshire County Council used our Voucher Scheme framework (RM6255) to successfully launch 19 community pantries.
Aggregation – the simple way to make savings12/12/2022 14:43:00
In this article, find out how we bring together similar buying needs of customers to form aggregations and drive savings.
Keeping your fleet safe on the road this winter08/12/2022 09:25:00
In this article you can find out how we can help you safety proof your fleet this winter