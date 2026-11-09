The National Lottery Community Fund
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Join our Scotland Committee
We have an exciting opportunity for someone who is passionate about making a positive difference for communities in Scotland. We're looking for a new member to join our Scotland Committee.
We are the largest funder of community activity in the UK. We award National Lottery Good Causes funding to communities across Scotland.
About the role
The Scotland Committee helps to decide the strategic direction of The National Lottery Community Fund in Scotland.
We want our committee to have a broad base of knowledge, skills and experience and to reflect the diversity of Scotland and the communities that we serve.
This is an exciting time to join our Scotland Committee. Our new committee member will help oversee the delivery of our It starts with community strategy in Scotland. They'll support our work to grow funding for good causes and continue delivering dormant assets.
What we're looking for
Our Scotland Committee brings together people with different backgrounds, skills and experiences, reflecting the diversity of the communities we fund and serve.
The most important thing is that applicants are passionate about making Scotland a better place for everyone. We're looking for someone who will bring a broad range of knowledge, skills and lived and learned experience.
This is a unique opportunity to be involved in an organisation transforming people's lives. If you're passionate about making Scotland a better place and feel you could contribute to our Scotland Committee, apply to join us.
Time commitment and payment
We ask you to commit around 2 days per month, although this may vary. Activities include:
- committee meetings - in person or online
- area team meetings
- project visits
- meetings with stakeholders
Payment is £5,323 a year.
How to apply
For more information and to apply, you can download the:
Application deadline and interview dates
You must apply by Thursday 3 December 2026 at 12pm.
Interviews will likely happen on Tuesday 19 January 2027 or Wednesday 20 January 2027.
If you need the application form in another format or need extra time to complete the form, contact scvacancy@tnlcommunityfund.org.uk.
Equity, diversity and inclusion
We're committed to equity, diversity and inclusion. We work hard to ensure our funding reaches where it's needed.
We also believe our people should represent the communities, organisations and individuals we work with. That's why we're committed to being an inclusive employer and a great place to work. We recognise and celebrate that our people come from diverse backgrounds. We welcome applications from:
- people from ethnically minoritised communities
- disabled people and those with longstanding health conditions
- LGBTQ+ people
- people from different socio-economic and educational backgrounds
- people of all ages
As a Disability Confident Employer, we take a proactive approach in making reasonable adjustments, if needed, throughout the recruitment process and during employment.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/join-our-scotland-committee
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