Join techUK's Skills & Diversity Council

Do you work for a techUK member organisation? Applications are now open for techUK's Skills and Diversity Council.

Are you keen to promote future skills and diversity in your organisation and across the tech sector?

The Skills and Diversity Council aims to support the wider diversity and inclusion agenda in the tech sector and take concrete steps on helping the UK develop skills for the modern economy. This is an excellent opportunity to shape and led our work.

The Council brings together some of the most influential networks and people working across the industry to champion diversity in tech, relating to: ethnicity, LGBTQ+, disability, neurodiversity, social mobility and gender. In addition, the Council discusses new approaches which help to address the skills gap today and in the future, including successful multi-stakeholder partnerships, innovative recruitment strategies and lifelong learning.

Shaping and influencing policy

The Council has contributed to several research projects and consultation responses to influence relevant government policies through lobbying and policy development including: the House of Lords Communications and Digital Select Committee inquiry on Digital exclusion and the cost of living, National Data Strategy, and the House of Lords living online: the long-term impact on wellbeing inquiry, and more. It also support techUK's flagship skills report, Fast Forward for Digital Jobs, and has helped to organise or provide speakers for a number of events and webinars.

Bringing people together with events & networking

The Council led our Women in Tech campaign, produced a best practice report on Gender Pay Gap reporting, and expanded techUK's Returners Hub which supports those who have taken career breaks to return to work in the tech sector. The Council has continued to support initiatives like the Tech Talent Charter and Colorintech’s BlackTechFest.

Future work

In the future, the Council will focus on ways the UK can modernise the national curriculum and how tech companies are helping schools put digital at the heart of early education.

We are looking for ideas and ways to collaborate so even if you aren't an expert in this area, please consider applying.

If you are enthusiastic about driving inclusion and ensuring everyone has access to education, then we want to hear from you!

To apply for this council, please request the Council Terms of Reference and Nomination Form from Nimmi Patel.

Nomination forms should be submitted to Nimmi by Monday 20 November 2023, by 5pm. Successful applicants to be notified by close of play on Friday 8 December.