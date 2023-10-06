techUK
|Printable version
Join techUK's Skills & Diversity Council
Do you work for a techUK member organisation? Applications are now open for techUK's Skills and Diversity Council.
Are you keen to promote future skills and diversity in your organisation and across the tech sector?
The Skills and Diversity Council aims to support the wider diversity and inclusion agenda in the tech sector and take concrete steps on helping the UK develop skills for the modern economy. This is an excellent opportunity to shape and led our work.
The Council brings together some of the most influential networks and people working across the industry to champion diversity in tech, relating to: ethnicity, LGBTQ+, disability, neurodiversity, social mobility and gender. In addition, the Council discusses new approaches which help to address the skills gap today and in the future, including successful multi-stakeholder partnerships, innovative recruitment strategies and lifelong learning.
Shaping and influencing policy
The Council has contributed to several research projects and consultation responses to influence relevant government policies through lobbying and policy development including: the House of Lords Communications and Digital Select Committee inquiry on Digital exclusion and the cost of living, National Data Strategy, and the House of Lords living online: the long-term impact on wellbeing inquiry, and more. It also support techUK's flagship skills report, Fast Forward for Digital Jobs, and has helped to organise or provide speakers for a number of events and webinars.
Bringing people together with events & networking
The Council led our Women in Tech campaign, produced a best practice report on Gender Pay Gap reporting, and expanded techUK's Returners Hub which supports those who have taken career breaks to return to work in the tech sector. The Council has continued to support initiatives like the Tech Talent Charter and Colorintech’s BlackTechFest.
Future work
In the future, the Council will focus on ways the UK can modernise the national curriculum and how tech companies are helping schools put digital at the heart of early education.
We are looking for ideas and ways to collaborate so even if you aren't an expert in this area, please consider applying.
If you are enthusiastic about driving inclusion and ensuring everyone has access to education, then we want to hear from you!
To apply for this council, please request the Council Terms of Reference and Nomination Form from Nimmi Patel.
Nomination forms should be submitted to Nimmi by Monday 20 November 2023, by 5pm. Successful applicants to be notified by close of play on Friday 8 December.
Jobs and Skills
To make sure that the UK is a world-leading digital economy that works for everyone, it is crucial that people have the digital skills needed for life and work. Rapid digitalisation is creating surging demand for digital skills across the economy and the current domestic skills pipeline cannot keep up. Digitalisation is also leading to rapid changes in the labour market that means some traditional roles are being displaced. There is an urgent need to better match the demand and supply.
Diversity and Inclusion
Diversity and inclusion sits at the heart of digital growth. The tech sector understands that innovation thrives from diversity of thought and is continually looking to attract, recruit and retain a diverse workforce. techUK is proud to support a number of initiatives that promote this, from doing outreach work to ensure that people regardless of their background are inspired into tech, to initiatives that help build more inclusive workplaces for those with different accessibility needs.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/join-techuk-s-skills-diversity-council1.html
Latest News from
techUK
Ofcom publishes final report on UK cloud market05/10/2023 16:20:00
Ofcom has published the final report of its cloud services market study and referred the matter to the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) for further investigation.
techUK’s Digital Identity Campaign Week - Call for contributions!04/10/2023 15:25:00
Get involved in techUK's Digital Identity Week, taking place 13-17 November 2023!
Navigating the Digital Enterprise: A Focus on Digital Twin Technology03/10/2023 16:05:00
Guest blog by Asanka Abeysinghe, CTO at WSO2, 03 October 2023.
The techUK Podcast - Look ahead to the next year in tech policy29/09/2023 12:25:00
It’s been a big year for tech already, with the growing prominence of AI to the creation of DSIT. techUK though is always interested in what comes next, so to accompany our relaunch of Policy Pulse, and with a general election on the horizon, we’ve asked influential voices across the UK tech sector what they think will be the big trends and stories in the UK tech sector in the next year.
Ofcom decides to enable licences in the mmWave spectrum29/09/2023 10:20:00
Ofcom has set out further detail for new licences of millimetre wave (mmWave) spectrum across the 26 GHz and 40 GHz bands, which will be available for new mobile technology, including 5G services. This policy update could deliver significant benefits to people and businesses in the UK. Ofcom's statement outlined significant improvements to wireless applications.
Adopt digital technology to drive forward net zero27/09/2023 15:15:00
Digital technology is embedded in our daily lives and in every sector. Playing their part, the construction and property sector are unlocking their net zero potential through the adoption of digital technology. Vital, given the built environment is responsible for around 40% of UK carbon emissions.
techUK response to parliamentary committee report into Media Bill27/09/2023 09:25:00
Greater balance needed to support PSBs while protecting innovation.
What the tech sector can expect from COP2826/09/2023 16:25:00
COP28 comes at a decisive moment for international climate action. This summer saw temperature records broken, and several floods and wildfires across the world.