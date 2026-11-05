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Join techUK's Skills & Inclusion Council
The Skills and Inclusion Council aims to support the wider diversity and inclusion agenda in the tech sector and take concrete steps on helping the UK develop skills for the modern economy. The Council is concerned with issues around skills and education policy including apprenticeships, migration, and future of work & employment policy.
The aim is to bring together a flourishing community of tech and digital firms, and our strong network, to build enduring relationships and affect industry change. Council members will influence relevant government policies through lobbying and responding to policy consultations and showcase best practice within the membership and beyond.
Shaping and influencing policy
Through research and advocacy, the Council helps shape national policy by contributing to government inquiries. In 2026, the Council inputted into the House of Commons Business and Trade Committee inquiry Artificial Intelligence, business and the future of the workforce, House of Commons Work and Pensions Committee inquiry into youth employment, education and training, and Office for Equality and Opportunity consultation on equal pay and pay discrimination.
What we're working on now
As of November 2026, the Council's priorities are:
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Apprenticeships and the Growth and Skills Levy: making sure funding works for employers of all sizes and for training providers.
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Early careers: helping members create more entry-level roles, apprenticeships and placements.
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AI and the workforce: preparing people and employers for how AI is changing jobs, hiring and skills needs.
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Fair and inclusive workplaces: contributing to the government's work on equal pay and pay discrimination, and implementation of the Employment Rights Act.
Next steps
We are looking for ideas and ways to collaborate so even if you aren't an expert in this area, please consider applying.
If you are enthusiastic about driving inclusion and ensuring everyone has access to education, then we want to hear from you!
To apply for this council, please download the Council Terms of Reference and fill in the Nomination Form.
The deadline to submit the nomination form is Friday 8 January by 5pm (BST). Successful applicants to be notified by close of play on Tuesday 12 January. For any questions, please get in touch with Nimmi Patel.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/insights/news/join-techuks-skills-and-inclusion-council
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