techUK
|Printable version
Join techUK’s Women in Tech Group
The UK tech sector continues to face a structural challenge: how to attract, retain and progress more women across the workforce. For most businesses, this is no longer just a diversity issue, it’s a competitiveness and growth issue.
Recently, Sue Daley OBE, Director of Tech and Innovation at techUK, has been appointed to the UK Government’s Women in Tech Taskforce. The Taskforce brings together high-profile industry leaders and experts from across the tech ecosystem to advise on how government can better support diversity in the tech sector and ensure the UK accesses the full talent pool, market opportunities, and innovation capacity needed for economic growth.
techUK’s Women in Tech Group serves as a cross-industry forum dedicated to supporting women at every stage of their tech careers - helping them to start, stay and thrive in the tech sector - while also acting as a channel between industry and government.
Through the Group, we will use the voices of our members, along with our convening power and interface, to drive collaboration between UK Government and industry in enabling inclusivity in the tech sector.
The Group focuses on:
- Amplifying and raising awareness: spotlight and champion initiatives across our network to advance women in the tech ecosystem.
- Driving policy change: feed in policy insight to actively engage with UK Government stakeholders and shape policy that supports women in tech including the Government's Women in Tech Taskforce.
- Collaboration: facilitate networking and peer-learning opportunities through techUK events, strategic partnerships, and cross-sector collaborations.
Logistics:
- Meetings: The Group will meet quarterly with the ability to also meet on an ad hoc basis.
- Getting involved: Members can sign up to the Forum below to receive regular updates, news and opportunities and be a part of our wider Women in Tech network.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/join-techuk-s-women-in-tech-group.html
Latest News from
techUK
Sustainability dashboard: Shine a light on your digital carbon footprint31/03/2026 16:25:00
Guest blog by Eoghan Kelly, Senior Sustainability Specialist at Fastly, 30 March 2026.
Government announces initial LGR decisions – An opportunity to unlock digital transformation31/03/2026 11:25:00
The government announced its LGR decisions in four of the devolution fast track areas, opting for between three and five councils in each area.
WTO MC14 Falls Short for Digital Trade, but E-Commerce Agreement Advances30/03/2026 15:05:00
The 14th WTO Ministerial Conference (MC14) in Yaoundé has concluded without agreement on one of the most critical pillars of the global digital economy, underlining the challenges facing the multilateral trading system.
Innovate UK announces new strategy to back the UK’s most promising deep tech businesses30/03/2026 12:15:00
Innovate UK will become more deliberate about what technologies, sectors and businesses they support under a new strategy that is designed to address the challenge of transforming world-class research and early-stage innovation in the UK into globally competitive businesses.
In conversation with Kate Forbes MSP, Deputy First Minister of Scotland and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic27/03/2026 16:25:00
At techUK’s 2026 Tech Policy Conference, we were delighted to welcome Scotland’s Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic, Kate Forbes MSP.
Call for contributions: techUK digital infrastructure report26/03/2026 16:25:00
techUK will be launching a new report – Digital Infrastructure 2030 – The backbone of Britain’s future economy – in July 2026, highlighting the key role of digital infrastructure as the foundation for all future economic activity.
Dispatch from Brussels: Updates on EU Tech Policy24/03/2026 11:25:00
Cloud and AI Development Act (CADA) delayed: The CADA is now expected to be proposed on 27 May 2026.
techUK’s Market Access Brief: International Opportunities for tech companies23/03/2026 16:25:00
Welcome to the latest Market Access Brief insight. This is a new fortnightly insight which focuses on the events, opportunities, trade missions, as well as wider updates that we have within the techUK International programme and from our members and stakeholders.