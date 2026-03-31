Join techUK’s Women in Tech Group

The UK tech sector continues to face a structural challenge: how to attract, retain and progress more women across the workforce. For most businesses, this is no longer just a diversity issue, it’s a competitiveness and growth issue.

Recently, Sue Daley OBE, Director of Tech and Innovation at techUK, has been appointed to the UK Government’s Women in Tech Taskforce. The Taskforce brings together high-profile industry leaders and experts from across the tech ecosystem to advise on how government can better support diversity in the tech sector and ensure the UK accesses the full talent pool, market opportunities, and innovation capacity needed for economic growth.

techUK’s Women in Tech Group serves as a cross-industry forum dedicated to supporting women at every stage of their tech careers - helping them to start, stay and thrive in the tech sector - while also acting as a channel between industry and government.

Through the Group, we will use the voices of our members, along with our convening power and interface, to drive collaboration between UK Government and industry in enabling inclusivity in the tech sector.

The Group focuses on:

Amplifying and raising awareness: spotlight and champion initiatives across our network to advance women in the tech ecosystem.

Driving policy change: feed in policy insight to actively engage with UK Government stakeholders and shape policy that supports women in tech including the Government's Women in Tech Taskforce.

Collaboration: facilitate networking and peer-learning opportunities through techUK events, strategic partnerships, and cross-sector collaborations.

Logistics:

Meetings: The Group will meet quarterly with the ability to also meet on an ad hoc basis.

Getting involved: Members can sign up to the Forum below to receive regular updates, news and opportunities and be a part of our wider Women in Tech network.

Click here for the full press release