Join The National Archives Board
Are you interested in helping to lead and shape the work of The National Archives? We are looking to appoint two non-executive members to our Board.
The National Archives is at a transformative moment in its history. Digital records are revolutionising the way that information is preserved and artificial intelligence will change how we interact with data day to day, bringing leadership across government on all aspects of information management.
Alongside this we continue to acquire and preserve new deposits of physical records. We are currently transferring millions of historical records of military service personnel into our care and, from 2024, will welcome the Parliamentary Archives to our site at Kew. The near future also sees changes to our leadership, with the appointment of a new Chief Executive and Keeper.
Our Non-Executive Board Members make a major contribution to shaping The National Archives’ direction and progress. As a member of the Board, your insights will be essential in helping us fulfil our role by providing scrutiny, advice, support and challenge.
We are looking for people who can drive us forward. If you have the experience, enthusiasm and skills to help us reach our goals, we are keen to hear from you.
More information about the role and details of how to apply can be found here
