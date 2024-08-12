Join The National Archives User Advisory Group

Would you like to represent the views of archive users and help to improve The National Archives’ services? If you are a regular archive user, then we would love to hear from you.

We are seeking new voluntary representatives to join our User Advisory Group (UAG).

The User Advisory Group aims to give people who use our services the opportunity to participate in The National Archives’ planning and decision-making processes.

Delegates represent ‘the voice’ of different sections of our user community, not only their own interests. As well as attending meetings, each delegate has a responsibility to engage with members of their user communities, to share information and gather feedback.

We would particularly like to hear from users who feel they could effectively represent one or more of the following user groups:

Onsite Personal Interest Users

Map Room Users

Family History and Online Family History Users

Academic Users

Representatives will also need to demonstrate they have the qualities to actively participate in the group, including:

Willingness to express the views of their communities in the setting of a large meeting.

Time to prepare for meetings, including reading papers and networking.

Ability to see the ‘bigger picture’.

Meetings are usually held at The National Archives in Kew three times a year, but we operate a hybrid meeting structure where delegates can also attend via video conference. The meetings are usually scheduled on Tuesdays during working hours. Dates and times are published well in advance and delegates are expected to make every effort to attend. Delegates may claim travel expenses.

We ask prospective delegates to commit to a minimum term of one year’s service.

Find out more about the groups already represented, current delegates and how to submit an expression of interest here.

How to submit an expression of interest

If you would like to express interest in representing one of the groups listed above, please email UAGrecruitment@nationalarchives.gov.uk with the following information:

Indicate in the subject line of your email that it is an expression of interest.

Indicate which sections(s) of the user community you would like to represent; if you list more than one please rank them in order of prefeence.

Check the list of the sections of the user community which are already represented; if you feel that there is a group that we have not listed, and that you would like to represent, please specify this.

Tell us about your experience as an archive user and why you feel that you would be suitable as a delegate (please write no more than 150 words).

Give examples to show that you have the personal qualities required as a delegate of the UAG (please write no more than 150 words).

Indicate your ideas and suggestions for how you would disseminate details of the group to the user community or communities that you would be representing, and how you would gather feedback (please write no more than 150 words).

Delegates will be selected based upon the information provided.

It is important to us that our organisation is more diverse, so we encourage applications from people of all backgrounds and identities. We’re especially keen to hear from Black and ethnic minority communities, who are currently underrepresented.

The closing date for expressions of interest is Friday 20 September 2024 at 17:00