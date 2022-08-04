Join the South West Regional Flood and Coastal Committee

An enthusiastic person with a knowledge of farming and land management is wanted to lend their experience to managing flood risk.

South West Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (SWRFCC) is a regional partnership with oversight of flood and coastal erosion risk management across Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly.

The committee is recruiting an independent member to represent farming, agriculture, and land management interests.

The successful applicant will help the committee understand the issues affecting farmers and land managers. They will play a crucial role in deciding local priorities, considering climate change impacts and approving programmes of work. The role will also involve supporting local authorities and the Environment Agency to work closely with farmers and communities.

SWRFCC Chair Philip Rees said:

We cannot ignore the increasing impacts that flooding and coastal erosion are having on our region. We must also continue to seek solutions and prepare ourselves to adapt to the effects of climate change. It is essential that the committee represents the communities we serve. We are seeking enthusiastic people who have an interest and experience in any aspect of farming, agriculture, or land management. This is a really valuable opportunity to help guide flood and coastal management across the South West. This role can make a real difference to people’s lives and the environment we live in.

The committee approves the Environment Agency’s regional flood spending and programme of works. It raises a local levy and works with other organisations to encourage investment and innovation to help communities in need of flood and coastal erosion solutions.

The committee is supported by the Environment Agency and its members are appointed by local authorities, alongside independent members with different areas of focus.

Independent members are appointed as impartial individuals, not as representatives of any organisation. They are expected to attend at least 4 committee meetings each year. The role is voluntary, but members can claim reasonable expenses and, if eligible, a fixed financial loss allowance.

See the SWRFCC webpage for more about the committee. For further information or to request an application pack, contact Kate Morton at swrfcc@environment-agency.gov.uk. Deadline for applications is 11.59pm Monday 29 August 2022.