Join the UK National Databank
Good Things Foundation is working with Virgin Media O2, Vodafone and Three to make sure no one is left without an internet connection.
If your organisation supports people who can’t afford broadband at home and struggle to pay for mobile phone contracts or top ups, you can register to get free mobile data SIMS and vouchers to distribute to people who need them.
The UK National Databank was set up for organisations that are members of the Online Centres Network. If you’re not a member yet, it’s free and easy to get involved.
How to get involved
Step 1 – Join the Online Centres Network
Step 2 – Register for the National Databank
Step 3 – Start distributing mobile data SIMS and vouchers to people in your community who meet the criteria
Ready to get started?
As well as participating in the UK National Databank, members of our digital inclusion network can access:
- Free training and networking events
- Digital skills learning resources
- Opportunities to apply for funding and devices
Need more information?
Email us at databank@goodthingsfoundation.org.
