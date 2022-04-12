Tuesday 12 Apr 2022 @ 13:20
Online Centres Network
Printable version

Join the UK National Databank

Good Things Foundation is working with Virgin Media O2, Vodafone and Three to make sure no one is left without an internet connection.

If your organisation supports people who can’t afford broadband at home and struggle to pay for mobile phone contracts or top ups, you can register to get free mobile data SIMS and vouchers to distribute to people who need them.

The UK National Databank was set up for organisations that are members of the Online Centres Network. If you’re not a member yet, it’s free and easy to get involved.

How to get involved

Step 1 – Join the Online Centres Network

Step 2 – Register for the National Databank

Step 3 – Start distributing mobile data SIMS and vouchers to people in your community who meet the criteria

Ready to get started?

Join our network

As well as participating in the UK National Databank, members of our digital inclusion network can access:

  • Free training and networking events
  • Digital skills learning resources
  • Opportunities to apply for funding and devices

Need more information?

Email us at databank@goodthingsfoundation.org.

 

Channel website: https://www.onlinecentresnetwork.org/

Original article link: https://www.onlinecentresnetwork.org/news-and-activity/news/join-uk-national-databank

Share this article

Latest News from
Online Centres Network

New funding opportunity for Online Centres in Wales - Digital Kit Box 2022

18/02/2022 10:15:00

Through funding from Wales Cooperative Centre, Good Things Foundation is delighted to be launching the Digital Kit Box 2022 project. 

New funding opportunity for Online Centres in Wales - Digital Kit Box 2022

15/02/2022 09:25:00

Through funding from Wales Cooperative Centre, Good Things Foundation is delighted to be launching the Digital Kit Box 2022 project.

Power Up 2.0 fund - everything you need to know

18/10/2021 09:25:00

Building on the success of the first Power Up initiative, Good Things Foundation is delighted to be continuing its partnership with J.P. Morgan.

Connect Up - creating a community of practice for organisations that support older people

22/09/2021 10:20:00

It won’t be news to our network members that older people are often the worst hit by digital exclusion, but here are some stats to put the issue into context

Free event for organisations across Wales - how we can help you support local people to improve their digital skills?

27/04/2021 11:05:00

Over the past year the need for people to have the skills, devices and connectivity to be online has become increasingly important. 

Funding open for devices and data for people with learning disabilities

11/02/2021 12:15:00

Applications are now open for Digital Lifeline funding, for one week.

New accreditation for digital skills qualifications - could you deliver?

29/09/2020 17:17:17

As Ofqual approves accreditation for new Essential Digital Skills Qualifications, we’re asking the Online Centres Network about delivering accredited courses in their communities and what it could mean for their organisation – and their learners.

Technical, Social Media and Virtual Volunteers scheme to be relaunched!

18/09/2020 13:15:00

Lockdown was a challenging time for us all, we all pulled together and supported each other, including our funding partners who wanted to work with us to support the network. 

New Slack workspace for community partners

17/09/2020 12:33:00

Online Centres Network recently shared in our network newsletters that we’ve created a Good Things Foundation Community Partners Slack workspace for our community partners, to help you share useful information with each other.

Professional Training - Aspiring Leaders Programme