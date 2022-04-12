Join the UK National Databank

Good Things Foundation is working with Virgin Media O2, Vodafone and Three to make sure no one is left without an internet connection.

If your organisation supports people who can’t afford broadband at home and struggle to pay for mobile phone contracts or top ups, you can register to get free mobile data SIMS and vouchers to distribute to people who need them.

The UK National Databank was set up for organisations that are members of the Online Centres Network. If you’re not a member yet, it’s free and easy to get involved.

How to get involved

Step 1 – Join the Online Centres Network

Step 2 – Register for the National Databank

Step 3 – Start distributing mobile data SIMS and vouchers to people in your community who meet the criteria

Ready to get started?

Join our network

As well as participating in the UK National Databank, members of our digital inclusion network can access:

Free training and networking events

Digital skills learning resources

Opportunities to apply for funding and devices

Need more information?

Email us at databank@goodthingsfoundation.org.