Join the Wessex Regional Flood and Coastal Committee

Three people are needed to help make some of the most important decisions on tackling flooding in Bristol, south Gloucestershire, Somerset, Dorset and Wiltshire.

The Wessex Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (RFCC) is a partnership with oversight of flood and coastal erosion risk management.

The committee is recruiting 3 independent members who will play a crucial role in deciding local priorities, considering climate change impacts and approving programmes of work.

Wessex RFCC Chair David Jenkins said:

We see the effects of climate change quite visibly in flooding and coastal erosion. And this threat affects all areas differently. This is why we recruit from a broad and diverse pool of candidates to best represent our communities so they may lend their input on projects ranging from protecting thousands of homes to minimising flood risk using natural methods. You do not need to be a technical expert to represent your community. All you need is an interest and willingness to learn about flood and coastal risk management and the principles of sustainable development. The work is rewarding and you will see tangible results from it.

The committee approves the Environment Agency’s regional flood spending and programme of works. It raises a local levy and works with other organisations to encourage investment and innovation to help communities in need of flood and coastal erosion solutions.

The committee is supported by the Environment Agency and its members are appointed by local authorities, alongside independent members with different areas of focus.

Independent members are appointed as impartial individuals, not as representatives of any organisation. They are expected to attend at least 4 committee meetings each year. The role is voluntary, but members can claim reasonable expenses and, if eligible, a fixed financial loss allowance.

Two of the vacancies are for members to represent general interests and the third vacancy is for a member to represent water and utilities from 1 April 2023.

To apply, please send in a copy of your CV and covering letter to WessexRFCC@environment-agency.gov.uk. Deadline for applications is 11.59pm on Tuesday 6 December 2022.

Background

Wessex RFCC runs along the south coast from Lyme Regis in the west to Christchurch in the east, along the Bristol Channel from Lynton to Thornbury, stretching inland to Devizes, and covers local authority councils including Somerset, Dorset, Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole, Bristol, South Gloucestershire, most of Wiltshire and part of Gloucestershire and Hampshire. See this on a map.