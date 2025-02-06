Join the workplace day of action for Palestine on 13 February

Palestinian workers have called on workers around the world to stand in solidarity with them - and to date tens of thousands of trade unionists in Britain have carried out an array of solidarity actions.

Members are encouraged to liaise with your union about solidarity actions in your own workplaces.

The TUC welcomed the recent agreement of a ceasefire deal to end the months of suffering, and the killing, destruction, and forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza. We hope that all hostages will be freed and that there is unhindered access to humanitarian aid. This ceasefire must be permanent, alongside an end to the violence perpetrated by Israeli forces and settlers against Palestinians in the West Bank. The international community must stand up to the threats to annex, and permanently and illegally displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip, made by President Trump.

The TUC and unions are supporting the workplace day of action on 13 February. We’re calling on the UK government to:

work with the international community to ensure unhindered access to aid, and continued support for UNRWA to provide humanitarian support

immediately recognise the State of Palestine

ban the trade in goods from the illegal settlements.

Click here for the full press release