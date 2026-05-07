Join us for Services Week 2026

Blog posted by: Steph Rowe, GDS Senior Events Manager, 5 May 2026 – Digital, Data and Technology, Events.

Public sector services are fundamentally shaped by the needs of the people they serve. That’s why the theme for Services Week 2026 is “Personalised public services” – an invite to explore how services can be designed around the individual needs, circumstances and experiences of the people who use them. We want to focus on how teams are creating more intuitive, joined up and responsive services that reduce complexity and put users first.

Running from 29 June to 3 July, Services Week 2026 will showcase fantastic services that are being delivered across the whole of the UK public sector, improving lives for citizens. Last year’s event featured more than 90 sessions from 35 different organisations and around 7,500 people dialled into events over the week. This year, we’re looking forward to making Services Week bigger and better than ever.

What is Services Week?

Now in its eighth year, Services Week is an annual event for UK public sector professionals, hosted by the Government Digital and Data community. This year, Services Week will include opening and closing sessions, giving the community the chance to hear from Government Digital and Data senior leaders and to discuss how we will use this year’s event and the outcomes of our collaborations to best join up public sector services.

Services Week is for all civil servants and public sector employees from any sectors and backgrounds. You’ll have the opportunity to both host your own sessions, and attend those led by others throughout the week. Sessions at Services Week are created by the community, for the community, and we want you to be a part of it.

Services Week has significant reach across the public sector, and is an important part of the calendar for lots of service teams. If you would like to host a session, please fill out this survey.

Why you should take part and what you could do

You have the choice of running sessions online, hybrid or in person, and the format, timings and attendance requirements can also be varied according to your needs. You can run a live session between 29 June and 3 July 2026, or pre-record a session such as a webinar or podcast to release during the week instead. Feel free to be as creative as you want. Examples of session formats include:

panels

show and tells

networking sessions

skills or training sessions

podcasts

case studies

interactive workshops

webinars

lightning talks

lunch and learns

seminars

You should consider inclusivity, security and how attendees will register for your session. It may also be helpful to consult your organisation’s events team for advice on the best approach for you. GOV.UK has guidance on accessible communication formats. Adding your session to the Services Week 2026 playlist on YouTube, which will be available from May, is another way to increase access if the content is suitable for a wider audience.

You can read about how Services Week went in 2025 in this blog post. Keep checking back for further information on how you can get involved, and contact GDS events if you would like to find out more information.