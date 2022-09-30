Join us for techUK’s Local Digital Capital Week 2022

From 24 October to 28 October, we are highlighting the contributions made by the UK tech sector to improve the local and regional tech scene, playing a vital role in the levelling up agenda through innovation and engagement.

We will be bringing you insights, articles and videos from a variety of topics including digital skills development, digital infrastructure, collaboration, R&D, all showing the advances made toward strengthening local tech ecosystems.

On 24 October 2022 techUK is publishing the latest version of the Local Digital Capital Index (LDC Index) and will be holding an online event to discuss the levelling up challenges and championing the UK's regional tech sectors alongside some keynote speakers. You can sign up here to join the discussion and find out more.

During this week we will showcase the work of techUK members are doing to drive the innovation, improvements, outreach, and new opportunities across the UK. From new jobs created, to new tech developed, and further investment in our digital sector helping make an impact.

How can we improve the local public services through the digital revolution?

How can we share best practice across the UK?

How are we strengthening our local and regional tech sectors?

