Join us to discuss the current state of UK infrastructure strategy
On Wednesday 16 March, the Commission will publish its annual independent stocktake of government progress on implementing its commitments to infrastructure strategy.
This year, for the first time, the Commission is holding a public online event to mark the report’s publication. You can register to attend the event here.
The Commission’s Annual Monitoring Report for 2022 will include the organisation’s assessment of the current status of aspects of the National Infrastructure Strategy, published by government in November 2020 as a formal response to the Commission’s first National Infrastructure Assessment.
As the Commission embarks on the second National Infrastructure Assessment – to be published next year – the report will also set out Commissioners’ recommended priorities for near term actions to ensure the country’s infrastructure is ready to address the challenges and opportunities of the coming decades.
The virtual launch and discussion on the report’s themes will take place on Wednesday 16 March 2022 from 12.00pm – 1.00pm.
Commission Chair Sir John Armitt and Chief Executive James Heath will introduce the report and take questions from the online audience.
Free registration is open until Monday 14 March by following this link. The report will be available on the Commission’s website from the morning of 16 March.
