Environment Agency
|Printable version
Joining forces to stop illegal waste carriers
The Environment Agency and Kent Rural Police road stop led to £2,300 of fixed penalty fines being issued.
The Environment Agency and Kent Police Rural Task Force, were out across the Swale Area in Kent last week. They were checking vehicles carrying waste or vehicles that routinely carry waste as part of their business, to make sure their vehicles and paperwork were in order.
They stopped 8 vehicles carrying waste and issued 9 fixed penalty notices totalling £2,300. Offences included insecure load, driving without insurance, driving without a licence, driving without a seat belt and defective tyres. They also performed 2 searches under the control of pollution act.
The Environment Agency is considering appropriate enforcement action for the businesses or individuals that weren’t compliant with the regulations.
Lyndsay Faulkner, Environment Manager for the Environment Agency, said:
This should serve as a warning to those who would flout the law that we and our partners will continue to search out waste crime and we won’t hesitate to take action when operators are acting illegally.
To avoid giving your waste to an illegal waste carrier and it ending up at an illegal waste site, we encourage the public and businesses to ask for their waste collector’s waste carrier’s registration number and ask to see their waste transfer note – they must be able to produce both. We also encourage people not to pay in cash for waste collections.
Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity is reminded to report it to the Environment Agency’s 24-hour hotline by calling 0800 80 70 60, or anonymously contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
You can check your waste collectors waste carriers registration on GOV.UK: Waste carriers, brokers and dealers (data.gov.uk) or call 03708 506 506.
Background
The Environment Agency was inspecting vehicles to check they had a valid waste carrier’s licence. It also checked that they had a required waste transfer note describing what waste they were carrying, where they picked the waste up from and where they were taking it to.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joining-forces-to-stop-illegal-waste-carriers
Latest News from
Environment Agency
Seventy-metre floating carpet of pennywort removed from River Wey16/12/2022 10:05:00
Environment Agency sends 200 tonnes of the invasive species for composting
'Shingle all the way' along the beach from Shoreham to Lancing16/12/2022 09:05:00
Up to 5,000 cubic metres of shingle will be moved to maintain protection to homes and businesses. Recent storms caused erosion.
New flood warning services in the South East15/12/2022 16:15:00
Households urged to register for more targeted service as more than 3,000 properties in Kent and Surrey to benefit
Fishing licences go digital15/12/2022 15:05:00
The Environment Agency switches to digital licences to meet changing customer demand and reduce environmental impact.
Christmas stocking gives North East fish numbers a boost15/12/2022 11:10:00
Thousands of fish have found new homes just in time for Christmas thanks to the Environment Agency’s annual restocking programme.
Somerset fish numbers get Christmas boost15/12/2022 10:15:00
Fish bred in Nottingham have been brought to the West Country to help waterways in need of a fish population boost.
A cracker of a Fishmas stocking15/12/2022 09:10:00
The Environment Agency is getting into the festive spirit by providing some whopping annual stocking fillers for local anglers across the South East.
Bumper year for eels on River Great Ouse07/12/2022 12:10:00
Over 70,000 eels have made the journey to Cambridgeshire from the Sargasso Sea – a journey of over 3,000 miles.