Wednesday 09 Feb 2022 @ 15:20
National Cyber Security Centre
Printable version

Joint advisory highlights increased globalised threat of ransomware

The NCSC and international partners observe an increase in sophisticated, high-impact ransomware incidents against critical infrastructure organisations.

In 2021, cyber security authorities in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom observed an increase in sophisticated, high-impact ransomware incidents against critical infrastructure organisations globally.

Ransomware tactics and techniques continued to evolve in 2021, which demonstrates ransomware threat actors’ growing technological sophistication and an increased threat to organisations globally.

This joint advisory — authored by cyber security authorities in the United States (The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the National Security Agency (NSA), Australia (The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), and the United Kingdom (National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC)  — provides observed behaviours and trends as well as mitigation recommendations to help network defenders reduce their risk of compromise by ransomware.

The joint advisory is available to read and download at the bottom of this page and is available on CISA's website

Joint advisory highlights increased globalised threat of ransomware

Channel website: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/

Original article link: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/news/joint-advisory-highlights-increased-globalised-threat-of-ransomware

Share this article

Latest News from
National Cyber Security Centre

NCSC joins US and Australian partners to reveal latest ransomware trends

09/02/2022 16:20:00

Joint advisory warns of an increase in sophisticated, high-impact ransomware incidents against organisations.

NCSC joins the seL4 Foundation

03/02/2022 10:25:00

Supporting the long-term development of the seL4 microkernel ecosystem and next generation high-assurance devices.

Schoolgirls across the UK poised to battle for crown of cyber champions

01/02/2022 10:15:00

The CyberFirst Girls Competition's finals will take place across the UK.

UK organisations encouraged to take action in response to current situation in and around Ukraine

31/01/2022 14:15:00

NCSC urge UK organisations to bolster their cyber security resilience in response to the malicious cyber incidents in and around Ukraine.  

New look Cyber Essentials scheme supports organisations to stay ahead of the cyber threat

25/01/2022 09:15:00

Overhaul of the technical control requirements reflect the changes in the way organisations are now working.

UK’s tech innovators urged to join fight against ransomware threat

21/01/2022 11:15:00

Opportunity for cyber security startups with ideas to protect small businesses to work with the NCSC's cyber security experts.

Big brands urged to 'scam-proof' messages to public

19/01/2022 13:05:00

The NCSC launches new guidance for organisations on securely communicating with customers via SMS and phone calls.

NCSC joins US partners to promote understanding and mitigation of Russian state-sponsored cyber threats

13/01/2022 11:15:00

The NCSC supports CISA, FBI, and NSA advice in understanding and countering Russian cyber threats.

Public urged to protect themselves from online sales scams

27/12/2021 12:12:00

Yesterday (26 December), the government urged the public to protect themselves from online sales scams through five actionable steps.