Joint advisory highlights increased globalised threat of ransomware
The NCSC and international partners observe an increase in sophisticated, high-impact ransomware incidents against critical infrastructure organisations.
In 2021, cyber security authorities in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom observed an increase in sophisticated, high-impact ransomware incidents against critical infrastructure organisations globally.
Ransomware tactics and techniques continued to evolve in 2021, which demonstrates ransomware threat actors’ growing technological sophistication and an increased threat to organisations globally.
This joint advisory — authored by cyber security authorities in the United States (The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA), and the National Security Agency (NSA), Australia (The Australian Cyber Security Centre (ACSC), and the United Kingdom (National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) — provides observed behaviours and trends as well as mitigation recommendations to help network defenders reduce their risk of compromise by ransomware.
The joint advisory is available to read and download at the bottom of this page and is available on CISA's website.
