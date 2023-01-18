Joint call for Scotland’s colleges and universities to address inequalities

The Scottish Funding Council (SFC) and the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) have come together to identify the most persistent inequalities in Scotland’s colleges and universities and pave the way for their removal.

The joint report, published today, is the first time national equality outcomes have been agreed in partnership between a sector body and Britain’s equality regulator.

Equality outcomes are results that public bodies should aim to achieve to address inequality and discrimination and improve people’s life chances. The outcomes set out in this report target improvements to the retention, representation and success of students and staff with a range of protected characteristics, as well as the procedures, services and support that colleges and universities should offer them to address any discrimination or disadvantage.

SFC and the EHRC will support Scotland’s colleges and universities to meet their responsibilities under the Public Sector Equality Duty, which provides the legal framework to make these changes happen.

In developing national equality outcomes for tertiary education, the partners involved equality experts from colleges and universities and sought advice from charities and people with real-life experience of the effects of inequality.

Both SFC and the EHRC are keen to recognise the work already being done by colleges and universities, as well as some student associations. Today’s report will develop and support a collective response to eliminating inequalities in the sector, while helping to foster good relations and identify chances to advance equality of opportunity.

Marcial Boo, Chief Executive of the Equality and Human Rights Commission, said: