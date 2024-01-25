HM Crown Prosecution Service Inspectorate and HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services are conducting a joint thematic inspection into the building of prosecution cases by the police and Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) at the early stages of criminal cases.

This interim report highlights the common themes we identified from phase one of our inspection. These themes are areas of concern that have an adverse impact on the relationship between the CPS and the police, and therefore on the effectiveness of their joint working.

We will make recommendations at the conclusion of the inspection in our final report.

Joint case building by the police and Crown Prosecution Service