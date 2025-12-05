HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Joint child protection inspection of child sexual abuse in the family environment in Brighton and Hove
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to child sexual abuse in the family environment in Brighton and Hove.
These inspections examine the arrangements and services for children in need of help and protection in local authority areas in England.
This inspection was carried out by Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, the Care Quality Commission and HM Inspectorate of Probation.
Get the letter
Joint child protection inspection of child sexual abuse in the family environment in Brighton and Hove
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/joint-child-protection-inspection-of-child-sexual-abuse-in-the-family-environment-in-brighton-and-hove/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
West Midlands Police works well with safeguarding partners, but should improve how it responds to children at risk of harm24/11/2025 12:05:00
West Midlands Police is good at working with safeguarding partners, but it needs to make further progress in how it investigates reports of abuse and assesses risk to children, the police inspectorate has said.
South Wales Police is good at responding to children at risk, but should improve how it assesses and investigates exploitation18/11/2025 11:05:00
South Wales Police works well with safeguarding partners and is good at responding to children at risk of harm. But it needs to make further progress in how it investigates reports of abuse, neglect and exploitation, the police inspectorate has said.
Terms of reference: inspection of the firearms licensing system across police forces in England and Wales12/11/2025 15:20:00
We have published our terms of reference for a thematic inspection of the firearms licensing system across police forces in England and Wales.
Super-complaint on Service Police access to victims’ work emails and internet browser history03/11/2025 09:25:00
The super-complaint submitted by the Centre for Military Justice has been assessed as eligible for investigation.
Evaluation of PEEL inspections31/10/2025 10:10:00
The PEEL inspection programme is an assessment of the effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy of all 43 police forces in England and Wales.
Police response to group-based child sexual exploitation has improved, but more needs to be done to protect vulnerable children27/10/2025 10:25:00
The police service has made notable progress in its commitment to tackling child sexual exploitation and group-related offending. But more should be done to provide the comprehensive, co-ordinated response that victims need and deserve, the police inspectorate has said.
Report on an inspection visit to the British Transport Police custody suite13/10/2025 12:33:00
The latest report in our rolling inspection of police custody facilities was recently published.
Report on an inspection visit to the British Transport Police custody suite10/10/2025 16:20:00
The latest report in our rolling inspection of police custody facilities has been published today.