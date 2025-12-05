Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to child sexual abuse in the family environment in Brighton and Hove.

These inspections examine the arrangements and services for children in need of help and protection in local authority areas in England.

This inspection was carried out by Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, the Care Quality Commission and HM Inspectorate of Probation.

Joint child protection inspection of child sexual abuse in the family environment in Brighton and Hove