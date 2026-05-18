HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
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Joint child protection inspection of child sexual abuse in the family environment in Gateshead
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to child sexual abuse in the family environment in Gateshead. These inspections examine the arrangements and services for children in need of help and protection in local authority areas in England.
This inspection was carried out by Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, the Care Quality Commission and HM Inspectorate of Probation.
Get the letter
Joint child protection inspection of child sexual abuse in the family environment in Gateshead
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/joint-child-protection-inspection-of-child-sexual-abuse-in-the-family-environment-in-gateshead/
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