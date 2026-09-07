Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency identification and response to initial need and risk in Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council.

These inspections examine the arrangements and services for children in need of help and protection in local authority areas in England.

This inspection was carried out by Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services and the Care Quality Commission.

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Joint child protection inspection of identification of initial need and risk in Stockport