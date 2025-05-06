HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in Reading
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to victims of domestic abuse in Reading.
These inspections examine the arrangements and services for children in need of help and protection in local authority areas in England.
This inspection was carried out by Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, the Care Quality Commission, and HM Inspectorate of Probation.
Get the letter
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in Reading
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/joint-child-protection-inspection-of-victims-of-domestic-abuse-in-reading/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
PEEL assessment framework (PAF) 2025–202711/04/2025 14:25:00
We have published our assessment framework for our police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy (PEEL) programme for the 2025-2027 cycle.
Cleveland Police makes progress in all areas of inspection, but further changes needed11/04/2025 09:10:00
Cleveland Police has made progress in all areas since its previous inspection, but must improve how it investigates crime and protects vulnerable people, the police inspectorate has said.
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in North Yorkshire31/03/2025 10:25:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to unborn children and those aged 0 to 7 who are victims of domestic abuse in North Yorkshire.
Forces must improve the effectiveness of crime investigations and achieve better outcomes for victims28/03/2025 09:25:00
Ineffective police investigation processes are not always putting the victim first, the police inspectorate has said, with forces often focusing on quantity rather than quality when measuring support for victims.
Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service: Cause of concern revisit letter25/03/2025 15:20:00
We revisited Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service after identifying a cause of concern related to fire protection.
Joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Bromley14/03/2025 09:10:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to identification of initial need and risk in Bromley.
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service removed from enhanced monitoring10/03/2025 11:10:00
Buckinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the fire inspectorate.
Terms of reference: Report on the progress made against recommendations in our 2023 inspection of the police response to child sexual exploitation in England and Wales06/03/2025 15:25:00
In January 2025, the Home Secretary commissioned us to report on progress made to address the recommendations of our 2023 report on the effectiveness of the police and law enforcement bodies’ response to group-based child sexual exploitation in England and Wales.