Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in Redcar and Cleveland
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to victims of domestic abuse in Redcar and Cleveland.
These inspections examine the arrangements and services for children in need of help and protection in local authority areas in England.
This inspection was carried out by Ofsted, HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services, the Care Quality Commission, and HM Inspectorate of Probation.
