Joint Communiqué between the UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls and representatives of the National Council of the Slovak Republic

At a meeting on 3 March 2026, the UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls, joined by the Ambassador of the Slovak Republic to the UK, agreed with cross-party representatives of the National Council of the Slovak Republic to enhance cooperation on advancing the rights and equality of women and girls in all spheres of life.

United in purpose and solidarity, they pledged to:

champion the rights, dignity and agency of all women and girls in their countries, the Slovak Republic and the United Kingdom, and through their legislatures

advance policies, legislation, reforms and practices that support the rights and equality of women and girls

work together to eradicate all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls

promote women’s equal participation in politics and decision making

support women’s economic and business opportunities and leadership

advocate for universal access to comprehensive healthcare services, including sexual and reproductive healthcare services, and equal access to education for all women and girls

They agreed to stand in solidarity against the rollback of rights, supporting one another as part of a global alliance of women and their allies. They committed to working together in leadership, advocacy and action to ensure that women’s equality is not only a goal, but a lived reality.

Signed,

Baroness Harriet Harman KC, UK Special Envoy for Women and Girls

Mr Miroslav Čellár, Member of the National Council of the Slovak Republic

Ms Zora Jaurová, Member of the National Council of the Slovak Republic

Ms Vladimíra Marcinková, Member of the National Council of the Slovak Republic

Ms Paula Puškárová, Member of the National Council of the Slovak Republic

Mr Branislav Škripek, Member of the National Council of the Slovak Republic