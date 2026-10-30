Charity Commission
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Joint communique from International Charity Regulator leaders
Charity regulators from nine nations gathered in Ireland for a two-day meeting (19-20 October 2026).
Hosted by Ireland’s Charities Regulator, representatives and Heads of Regulators from Australia, Canada, England and Wales, Ireland, Isle of Man, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Singapore along with a representative of the National Association of State Charity Officials in the US met to discuss challenges and matters of current relevance and interest to the sector.
Acknowledging the geopolitical challenges in the charitable sector, the impact of technological advances impacting the sector, against a backdrop of legal and regulatory challenges including eroding public trust in institutions generally, regulators recognised the critical necessity for the work of charities and not for profit organisations.
The meeting covered four key themes:
- regulatory approach
- geopolitical challenges for the charitable sector
- digital transformation and AI
- compliance activity
Regulatory approach
Following presentations on the operation of a risk based and proportionate methodology to regulation in different jurisdictions, Regulators discussed:
- sustained increases in the number and complexity of registration applications
- potential improvements relating to operational considerations including staff training
- best approaches to Regulator engagement with charity trustees and those raising potential concerns about a charity, and
- the practicalities around using the available statutory powers and processes
Geopolitical challenges for the charitable sector
Professor Oonagh Breen, an internationally recognised expert in NGO law, governance, and comparative charity regulation was the invited speaker for this part of the meeting. She addressed the topic “Charity regulation in an era of eroding public trust”. Using international statistics, she illustrated how public trust levels in charities are directly linked to external factors. Providing historical insights, she articulated the challenge of maintaining an independent focus on regulating in the public interest despite public dissent.
Digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence
Regulators acknowledged the advancements in digital transformation, sharing work they are each undertaking (suited to their size and different governmental operating environments). They noted the challenges and opportunities for themselves and those they regulate, linked to the rapid evolution of the use of AI in the workplace. While recognising the significant benefits, they also registered a note of caution in relation to the increased use of AI by rogue actors attempting to circumvent robust processes. Some Regulators had observed an increase in applications for charitable status and campaign-style complaints, generated entirely by AI.
Regulators:
- agreed to set up a working group on digital transformation and AI
- share learnings and experience
- explore how AI can be used ethically to enhance their regulatory work
Compliance
Regulators:
- expressed appreciation for the valuable contribution of the Regulators’ working group on compliance
- affirmed the central role that Regulators have in supporting compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards given the substantial amount of money that flows across borders facilitating the work of charities to deliver vital services to many vulnerable people and communities
- agreed to look at reinstating the working group on policy as a discrete group
The group will be hosted by a different member when they next reconvene. In the interim, they will continue their online quarterly meetings to build on these positive discussions to ensure lessons and innovations continue to be shared. With so many regulatory issues and challenges in common, and how readily charities can operate across borders, these meetings are a crucial way of supporting the Regulators to provide support for public trust and confidence in the charity sector.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-communique-from-international-charity-regulator-leaders--2
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