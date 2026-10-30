Joint communique from International Charity Regulator leaders

Charity regulators from nine nations gathered in Ireland for a two-day meeting (19-20 October 2026).

Hosted by Ireland’s Charities Regulator, representatives and Heads of Regulators from Australia, Canada, England and Wales, Ireland, Isle of Man, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Singapore along with a representative of the National Association of State Charity Officials in the US met to discuss challenges and matters of current relevance and interest to the sector.

Acknowledging the geopolitical challenges in the charitable sector, the impact of technological advances impacting the sector, against a backdrop of legal and regulatory challenges including eroding public trust in institutions generally, regulators recognised the critical necessity for the work of charities and not for profit organisations.

The meeting covered four key themes:

regulatory approach

geopolitical challenges for the charitable sector

digital transformation and AI

compliance activity

Regulatory approach

Following presentations on the operation of a risk based and proportionate methodology to regulation in different jurisdictions, Regulators discussed:

sustained increases in the number and complexity of registration applications

potential improvements relating to operational considerations including staff training

best approaches to Regulator engagement with charity trustees and those raising potential concerns about a charity, and

the practicalities around using the available statutory powers and processes

Geopolitical challenges for the charitable sector

Professor Oonagh Breen, an internationally recognised expert in NGO law, governance, and comparative charity regulation was the invited speaker for this part of the meeting. She addressed the topic “Charity regulation in an era of eroding public trust”. Using international statistics, she illustrated how public trust levels in charities are directly linked to external factors. Providing historical insights, she articulated the challenge of maintaining an independent focus on regulating in the public interest despite public dissent.

Digital transformation and Artificial Intelligence

Regulators acknowledged the advancements in digital transformation, sharing work they are each undertaking (suited to their size and different governmental operating environments). They noted the challenges and opportunities for themselves and those they regulate, linked to the rapid evolution of the use of AI in the workplace. While recognising the significant benefits, they also registered a note of caution in relation to the increased use of AI by rogue actors attempting to circumvent robust processes. Some Regulators had observed an increase in applications for charitable status and campaign-style complaints, generated entirely by AI.

Regulators:

agreed to set up a working group on digital transformation and AI

share learnings and experience

explore how AI can be used ethically to enhance their regulatory work

Compliance

Regulators:

expressed appreciation for the valuable contribution of the Regulators’ working group on compliance

affirmed the central role that Regulators have in supporting compliance with the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) standards given the substantial amount of money that flows across borders facilitating the work of charities to deliver vital services to many vulnerable people and communities

agreed to look at reinstating the working group on policy as a discrete group

The group will be hosted by a different member when they next reconvene. In the interim, they will continue their online quarterly meetings to build on these positive discussions to ensure lessons and innovations continue to be shared. With so many regulatory issues and challenges in common, and how readily charities can operate across borders, these meetings are a crucial way of supporting the Regulators to provide support for public trust and confidence in the charity sector.