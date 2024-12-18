Joint Communique from the Welsh Government and the Irish Government - Port of Holyhead

We have received an update this afternoon from Stena that the Port of Holyhead will not reopen until 15 January at the earliest following the damage sustained during Storm Darragh.

This was not the news any of us wanted to hear. However, it provides clarity so that contingencies can be put in place.

We were already working in partnership on contingency plans should we be in this position and we are pressing ahead with those at pace now.

Where there is spare capacity in other ferry ports, these will be used as Stena has outlined. The ferry companies have redeployed their vessels to other ports and will help passengers booked on Holyhead crossings.

The ferry companies are reaching out to their passengers and we would encourage passengers who were planning to use Holyhead to check the relevant ferry company’s website for details of the alternatives.

We know that this will cause some anxiety for people who are planning to travel to and from Ireland to be reunited with their loved ones this Christmas. It is also a very anxious time for businesses in north Wales and Ireland, and for the community of Holyhead.

We will continue to keep in regular contact and work with the port, Stena and Irish Ferries, and with Isle of Anglesey County Council.

Stena have assured us of their commitment to the port of Holyhead and that the damage is repairable and will be repaired.

We will continue to work together in the short term to ensure passengers and freight get through, and in the longer term to preserve the resilience and success of the Port of Holyhead, which is so important to both our nations.