Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Joint donor statement on humanitarian aid to Gaza
Joint statement on behalf of 26 humanitarian partners on aid to Gaza and the proposal for a new aid delivery model.
Joint statement:
“Whilst we acknowledge indications of a limited restart of aid, Israel blocked humanitarian aid entering Gaza for over two months. Food, medicines and essential supplies are exhausted. The population faces starvation. Gaza’s people must receive the aid they desperately need.
“Prior to the aid block, the UN and humanitarian NGOs delivered aid into Gaza, working with great courage, at the risk of their lives and in the face of major access challenges imposed by Israel. These organisations subscribe to upholding humanitarian principles, operating independently, with neutrality, impartiality and humanity. They have the logistical capacity, expertise and operational coverage to deliver assistance across Gaza to those who need it most.
“Israel’s security cabinet has reportedly approved a new model for delivering aid into Gaza, which the UN and our humanitarian partners cannot support. They are clear that they will not participate in any arrangement that does not fully respect the humanitarian principles. Humanitarian principles matter for every conflict around the world and should be applied consistently in every warzone. The UN has raised concerns that the proposed model cannot deliver aid effectively, at the speed and scale required. It places beneficiaries and aid workers at risk, undermines the role and independence of the UN and our trusted partners, and links humanitarian aid to political and military objectives. Humanitarian aid should never be politicised, and Palestinian territory must not be reduced nor subjected to any demographic change.
“As humanitarian donors, we have two straightforward messages for the Government of Israel: allow a full resumption of aid into Gaza immediately and enable the UN and humanitarian organisations to work independently and impartially to save lives, reduce suffering and maintain dignity. We remain committed to meeting the acute needs we see in Gaza. We also reiterate our firm message that Hamas must immediately release all remaining hostages and allow humanitarian assistance to be distributed without interference. It is our firm conviction that an immediate return to a ceasefire and working towards the implementation of a two-state solution are the only way to bring peace and security to Israelis and Palestinians and ensure long-term stability for the whole region.”
This statement has been signed by:
-
The Foreign Ministers of Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the UK.
-
The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, the EU Commissioner for Equality, Preparedness and Crisis Management and the EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-donor-statement-on-humanitarian-aid-to-gaza
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Summoning of the Iranian Ambassador to the United Kingdom: FCDO statement20/05/2025 14:10:00
The Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office yesterday summoned the Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the United Kingdom.
All parties to conflict must reunite families and grant access to information on missing persons: UK statement at the UN Security Council19/05/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (15 May 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on the protection of civilians in armed conflict.
UK reaffirms commitment to UN peacekeeping operations as Minister announces new funding for programmes19/05/2025 12:27:00
More than 250 personnel from the UK Armed Forces are deployed to locations such as Cyprus and Somalia, working to reduce the threat of violence.
First Foreign Secretary visit to Pakistan since 2021 as UK pushes for fragile ceasefire to become durable peace16/05/2025 16:25:00
Visit underscores need to maintain peace and regional security
A UN-facilitated political process can deliver lasting peace, stability and security for Libya: UK Statement at the UN Security Council16/05/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Legal Adviser Colin McIntyre at the UN Security Council meeting on Libya.
Report by the OSCE Project Co-ordinator in Uzbekistan: UK Statement, May 202516/05/2025 11:25:00
Ambassador Holland yesterday welcomed the work of the OSCE Office amid a challenging financial backdrop.
UK welcomes talks in Istanbul and calls on Kremlin to end the bloodshed: UK statement to the OSCE15/05/2025 14:10:00
Ambassador Holland welcomes talks in Istanbul and urges Russia to end the bloodshed in Ukraine and show it is serious about peace or face further sanctions.
UK convenes European partners in London to continue collective action against "once-in-a-generation" security threat13/05/2025 15:10:00
The Foreign Secretary yesterday (12 May 2025) hosted Foreign Ministers of the Weimar+ group at Lancaster House for critical talks on repelling Russian aggression and bolstering European security.