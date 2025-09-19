Joint executive team to be set up across DHSC and NHS England

New joint executive team marks next steps of the transition to one organisation.

A single joint executive team will be established at the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and NHS England as part of the transition to one organisation.

It will provide unified leadership across both organisations, bringing policy and delivery together. The team will manage directors from related work areas from 3 November 2025 and will begin to combine resources.

In March, the Prime Minister announced NHS England would be brought back into DHSC to end the duplication resulting from two organisations doing the same job in a system currently holding staff back from delivering for patients. By stripping back layers of red tape and bureaucracy, more resources will be put back into the frontline rather than being spent on unnecessary admin.

The new teams can be found below.

The single Joint Executive Team will comprise of:

Samantha Jones, DHSC Permanent Secretary

Jim Mackey, CEO of NHS England

Professor Chris Whitty – Chief Medical Officer

Tom Riordan – Chief Operating Officer/Second Permanent Secretary

Matthew Style – Director General, System Development

Duncan Burton – Chief Nursing Officer for England

Catherine Frances – Director General, Global, Public Health and Emergencies

Professor Lucy Chappell – Chief Scientific Adviser and Director General, Science and Research

Sally Warren – Interim Director General, Adult Social Care (recruitment to the permanent role began in July)

TBC – Interim Director General, Technology and Data (recruitment to the permanent role will take place during autumn)

Elizabeth O’Mahony – Interim Director General, Finance (recruitment to the permanent role began in August)

David Probert – Interim Director General, Performance and Delivery (and continuing as NHS England’s Interim Deputy CEO)

Jo Lenaghan – Interim Director General, People (recruitment to the permanent role began in August)

Dr Claire Fuller and Professor Meghana Pandit – Interim Medical Directors (recruitment to the permanent role will take place during autumn)

TBC – Interim Director General, Strategy and Healthcare Policy (recruitment to the permanent role began in July)

TBC – Interim Director General, Commercial and Growth (recruitment to the permanent role began earlier in September)

Joint regional teams are also being established to serve as the delivery arm of the centre, driving improvement and performance locally.

Regional leadership:

Louise Shepherd – Regional Director, North West

Fiona Edwards – Regional Director, North East & Yorkshire

Dale Bywater – Regional Director, Midlands

Clare Panniker – Regional Director, East of England

Caroline Clarke – Regional Director, London

Sue Doheny – Regional Director, South West (while Elizabeth O’Mahony is NHS England’s Chief Financial Officer)

Anne Eden – Regional Director, South East (until she leaves at the end of March)

Existing DHSC Regional Public Health Directors will begin to report into Regional Directors in the same area from 3 November, subject to appropriate consultation, while continuing to work with the Director General of Public Health and Emergencies.

National Priority Programmes are also being set up to drive delivery of the government’s key health priorities, drawing together teams and expertise from across the organisations and the country.

National Priority Programmes: