Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Joint Expeditionary Force deploys to the Baltics
A major UK military headquarters has deployed to the Baltic region in support of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF).
The Standing Joint Force Headquarters (SJFHQ) is usually based in Northwood, London and is now operating across a further two temporary locations in Lithuania and Latvia, with UK liaison officers in Denmark, Estonia, Finland and Sweden.
The deployment, which is at the invitation of the host nations, will see around 180 UK personnel working near Vilnius in Lithuania and in Riga, Latvia. It coordinates military activities from and between JEF nations in the Baltic Sea region at a time of heightened focus on regional security and cooperation. The deployment was agreed by all ten JEF nations at a meeting of JEF Defence Ministers at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire in February.
Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said:
This vital deployment demonstrates our defensive partnerships within the ten nation alliance of the Joint Expeditionary Force.
The JEF represents a shared commitment with like-minded counties for the security and stability of Europe at this pivotal time.
JEF nations have a common commitment to democracy, security and stability, with a geographical focus on the Baltic Sea region, the High North and the North Atlantic. The UK is the framework nation for the JEF, working alongside partners Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden.
The partnership is designed to complement NATO, with the potential to deploy worldwide. The current deployment involves over 220 personnel, from the UK and other JEF nations, including specialists in cyber, space and information operations.
Commander of the Standing Joint Force Headquarters Major General Jim Morris said:
The men and women from across our UK Armed Forces and our JEF partners are supported by experts from across government and academia and are well prepared for this deployment which comes at a critical time for European stability.
The security of the Baltic Sea region has never been more important and this deployment demonstrates our collective resolve to maintaining that security.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-expeditionary-force-deploys-to-the-baltics
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
Two Irish WW1 soldiers' graves rededicated in Belgium23/05/2022 13:15:00
The graves of Capt Hugh Travers, DSO, and Sjt Frederick Cardy rededicated in Ypres.
New defence BattleLab to drive innovation18/05/2022 16:10:00
A new hub designed to spark innovation and push the boundaries of technology used by UK Armed Forces has been officially opened in Dorset today.
Statement on the introduction of the Northern Ireland Legacy Bill18/05/2022 14:10:00
The Ministry of Defence's statement on the Northern Ireland Legacy Bill.
£30 million dry dock contract supports 300 Scottish jobs17/05/2022 10:15:00
£30 million contract for dry-dock maintenance for the Queen Elizabeth Class (QEC) aircraft carriers has been awarded to Babcock International Group, in Scotland.
British Army on manoeuvres in North Macedonia16/05/2022 13:28:00
More than 2,000 members of the British Army’s Global Response Force have demonstrated their ability to react to global crises during an exercise with NATO allies.
Personnel honoured for outstanding acts in Armed Forces Operational Honours and Awards List16/05/2022 12:43:00
Personnel awarded for Operation Pitting, the Defence response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and acts of heroism when off duty.
Operational Honours and Awards List May 202216/05/2022 10:15:00
The latest Operational Honours and Awards List recognises the bravery, commitment and commendable service of Armed Forces personnel.
Armed Forces Minister visits East Africa to coordinate security support for Somalia13/05/2022 14:48:00
James Heappey visited Somalia and travelled to Kenya, Uganda and Burundi – all major contributors to the African Union mission in Somalia.