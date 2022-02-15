Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
Joint Expeditionary Force Military Chiefs Agree to 'Work Together on Shared Challenges' Amid Rising Tensions with Russia
The UK’s Chief of the Defence Staff Admiral Sir Tony Radakin met with his counterparts from the other Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF) to discuss the situation in and around Ukraine and European security issues.
The meeting in Lulea, Sweden, came amid rising tensions over the Russian military build-up along the border of Ukraine and in illegally-annexed Crimea.
The group considered how the JEF can support European security during this difficult time, complementing the activity of NATO.
The JEF is a UK-led force, comprising 10 nations working together to deliver forces at high readiness, across a range of roles, complementing NATO and European security.
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin discussed a range of shared security challenges and defence objectives at the meeting with Defence Chiefs from Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Iceland, Latvia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Norway and Sweden. This was the first meeting of JEF Chiefs of Defence staff. JEF Defence Ministers last met in July.
In a collective statement, the 10 Defence Chiefs said [will confirm this is the latest with SPO]:
The Joint Expeditionary Force continues to demonstrate its effectiveness in contributing to European security in the High North, North Atlantic and Baltic Sea region. In a world defined by competition and confrontation, it is vital that like-minded nations like ours come together to protect our shared values and defend the rules and freedoms that underpin security and stability in Europe.
Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, UK Chief of the Defence Staff, added:
It was a pleasure to meet with my counterparts from the nine JEF partner nations today, and timely. The situation on Ukraine’s border, and the unprecedented Russian military activity across the Euro-Atlantic, highlight why it is so important that Britain and our European allies and partners are able to come together in this way.
We held productive discussions about our plans for the future, and reiterated our shared commitment to the security and stability of northern Europe.
Following the success of Exercise Joint Protector 2021, which took place in Sweden last year, the Chiefs also discussed future opportunities for the JEF nations to collaborate.
A busy schedule of activity over the coming months and years will see the JEF operating across its core areas of the North Atlantic, High North and Baltic Sea Region, with a particular focus on the upcoming command and control Exercise Joint Protector later in 2022, followed by the Live Exercise JEF Warrior in 2023.
The meeting came as the UK continues to take a central role in attempts to resolve the unfolding crisis in Eastern Europe, leading diplomatic efforts to find a resolution while increasing our support to our allies and partners.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson last week travelled to Brussels to meet with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, offering to bolster the alliance’s defences with additional troops, ships and aircraft.
The Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss also travelled to Russia to meet with their counterparts in an effort to find a diplomatic solution without compromising on Ukraine’s sovereignty or NATO’s open door policy.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-expeditionary-force-military-chiefs-agree-to-work-together-on-shared-challenges-amid-rising-tensions-with-russia
Latest News from
Ministry of Defence
New veterans ID cards rolled out to service leavers15/02/2022 14:10:00
All service leavers will receive a new ID card to mark their time in the armed forces.
UK and Japan to work together on world-leading fighter jet sensor15/02/2022 13:10:00
The UK and Japan have today signed a Letter of Arrangement (LOA) to jointly conduct cooperative research on a world-leading fighter jet sensor
Defence Secretary and Polish counterpart reaffirm commitment to European security09/02/2022 10:15:00
Ben Wallace met with Mariusz Błaszczak in London to discuss the NATO response to the unfolding crisis on Ukraine's border with Russia.
Service leavers veterans and reservists to see enhanced support following combination of employment services08/02/2022 16:05:00
Two of the UK’s largest and most respected military charities intend to combine their employment-related work, beginning an exciting new chapter in their history.
UK and Nigeria strengthen security and defence partnership to tackle terrorism and build regional security04/02/2022 11:14:00
The UK and Nigeria held the first UK-Nigeria Security and Defence Partnership dialogue in London this week.
UK cutting-edge space defence backed by £1.4 billion04/02/2022 10:15:00
The UK will invest £1.4 billion to bolster our national interests in space, as part of the first Defence Space Strategy published recently (01 February 2022).
Chief of the Air Staff Defence Space Strategy speech03/02/2022 15:15:15
Chief of the Air Staff Sir Mike Wigston speech given recently (01 February 2022) at the Defence Space Strategy launch.
Defence Procurement Minister launches Defence Space Strategy03/02/2022 11:38:00
Defence Procurement Minister Jeremy Quin recently (01 February 2022) announced the Defence Space Strategy.