Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
|Printable version
Joint Foreign Ministers' statement on Gaza
Joint Statement from the Foreign Ministers of Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway, the United Kingdom and the High Representative of the European Union (08 August 2025).
The Foreign Ministers of Australia, Austria, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, New Zealand, Norway and the United Kingdom, and the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, strongly reject the decision of the Israeli Security Cabinet on 8th August to launch an additional large-scale military operation in Gaza. It will aggravate the catastrophic humanitarian situation, endanger the lives of the hostages, and further risk the mass displacement of civilians. The plans that the Government of Israel has announced risk violating international humanitarian law. Any attempts at annexation or of settlement extension violate international law.
We urge the parties and the international community to make all efforts to finally bring this terrible conflict to an end now, through an immediate and permanent ceasefire that enables the provision of a massive, immediate and unimpeded humanitarian assistance, as the worst-case scenario of a famine is unfolding in Gaza. Hamas must release all hostages without further delay or precondition and must ensure they are humanely treated and not subject to cruelty and humiliation.
The humanitarian situation in Gaza remains catastrophic. We call on the Government of Israel to urgently find solutions to amend its recent registration system of international humanitarian organisations, to ensure these vital actors of humanitarian aid can continue their essential work again in line with humanitarian principles to reach the civilians in need in Gaza. Their exclusion would be an egregious signal.
We are united in our commitment to the implementation of a negotiated two-state solution as the only way to guarantee that both Israelis and Palestinians can live side by side in peace, security, and dignity. A political resolution based on a negotiated two-state solution requires the total demilitarisation of Hamas and its complete exclusion from any form of governance in the Gaza Strip, where the Palestinian Authority must have a central role.
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@fcdo.gov.uk
Telephone 020 7008 3100
Email the FCDO Newsdesk (monitored 24 hours a day) in the first instance, and we will respond as soon as possible.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-foreign-ministers-statement-on-gaza#full-publication-update-history
Latest News from
Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
5th anniversary of fraudulent election in Belarus: Joint Statement11/08/2025 14:10:00
A joint statement from Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom on the 5th anniversary of the fraudulent 2020 presidential election in Belarus (09 August 2025).
UK pledges additional humanitarian support for Gaza10/08/2025 10:25:00
International Development Minister Baroness Chapman announced further UK funding for the UN humanitarian response in Gaza.
Historic Hillsborough Castle to host high-level international meeting on Western Balkans08/08/2025 15:10:00
Northern Ireland’s historic Hillsborough Castle will provide the backdrop for a foreign ministers’ meeting on the Western Balkans later this year.
The United Kingdom reiterates its call for all States to fully implement their obligations under Resolution 1540: UK statement at the UN Security Council07/08/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Caroline Quinn, UK Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. Statement by Caroline Quinn, UK Deputy Political Coordinator, at the UN Security Council meeting on the non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.
UK provides vital support to over 85,000 Syrians following recent violence05/08/2025 14:10:00
UK to provide vital humanitarian assistance for more than 85,000 Syrians affected by recent violence.
Every Russian strike is a commitment not to peace, but an attempt to destroy life and liberty in Ukraine: UK statement at the UN Security Council04/08/2025 14:10:00
Statement given recently (01 August 2025) by Ambassador Barbara Woodward, UK Permanent Representative to the UN, at the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine.
OSCE Helsinki +50 Conference: Closing Session, UK statement04/08/2025 12:10:00
Ambassador Holland thanks Finland for hosting the Helsinki +50 Conference, reiterates the UK's support for Ukraine, and welcomes Conference discussions on OSCE reform and addressing future challenges (01 August 2025).
This current state of war remains a choice that President Putin is making: UK statement at the UN Security Council01/08/2025 14:10:00
Statement given yesterday by Fergus Eckersley, Minister Counsellor, at the Security Council meeting on Ukraine.