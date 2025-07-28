Foreign,Commonwealth and Development Office
Joint Foreign Secretary-Home Secretary statement on Hong Kong announcing new arrest warrants for overseas activists
The Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary have issued a response after Hong Kong announced new arrest warrants for overseas activists.
The Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary recently said:
“The Hong Kong Police Force’s issuing of further arrest warrants and bounties on individuals living in the UK is another example of transnational repression. It encourages reckless behaviour on UK soil and damages Hong Kong’s international reputation.
“The UK strongly opposes the National Security Law, which has eroded the rights and freedoms of Hong Kongers. We call on the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to end the deliberate targeting of opposition voices in the UK and elsewhere.
“The UK is committed to human rights, the rule of law, and the safety of all individuals in the UK. That’s why we have taken further steps to complete the severing of ties between the UK and Hong Kong extradition systems by removing Hong Kong from the Extradition Act 2003.
“This Government will continue to stand with the people of Hong Kong, including those who have made the UK their home. We take the protection of their rights, freedoms, and safety very seriously, and will not tolerate any attempts by foreign Governments to coerce, intimidate, harass, or harm their critics overseas.”
