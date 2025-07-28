Home Office
|Printable version
Joint Foreign Secretary-Home Secretary statement on Hong Kong announcing new arrest warrants for overseas activists
The Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary have issued a response after Hong Kong announced new arrest warrants for overseas activists.
The Foreign Secretary and Home Secretary recently said:
“The Hong Kong Police Force’s issuing of further arrest warrants and bounties on individuals living in the UK is another example of transnational repression. It encourages reckless behaviour on UK soil and damages Hong Kong’s international reputation.
“The UK strongly opposes the National Security Law, which has eroded the rights and freedoms of Hong Kongers. We call on the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities to end the deliberate targeting of opposition voices in the UK and elsewhere.
“The UK is committed to human rights, the rule of law, and the safety of all individuals in the UK. That’s why we have taken further steps to complete the severing of ties between the UK and Hong Kong extradition systems by removing Hong Kong from the Extradition Act 2003.
“This Government will continue to stand with the people of Hong Kong, including those who have made the UK their home. We take the protection of their rights, freedoms, and safety very seriously, and will not tolerate any attempts by foreign Governments to coerce, intimidate, harass, or harm their critics overseas.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/joint-foreign-secretary-home-secretary-statement-on-hong-kong-announcing-new-arrest-warrants-for-overseas-activists
Latest News from
Home Office
New operational partnership with delivery giants to combat illegal working23/07/2025 14:05:00
More delivery riders caught sharing their accounts with migrants who have no right to work in the UK will be suspended, as part of the government’s UK-wide crackdown on illegal working under the Plan for Change.
Inquiry to uncover truth of Orgreave23/07/2025 11:10:00
Inquiry into violent confrontation at Orgreave to be established this year, with the Rt Revd Dr Pete Wilcox, Bishop of Sheffield, appointed as chair.
UK to lead crackdown on cyber criminals with ransomware measures23/07/2025 09:17:00
Measures to tackle the threat of ransomware and protect businesses and critical services will be taken forward with industry following public consultation.
Prime Minister and Home Secretary mark 20th anniversary of 7/707/07/2025 15:22:00
The Prime Minister and Home Secretary have paid tribute to victims and survivors of the 7/7 attacks and will join the nation in marking the 20th anniversary.
Nationwide clampdown on delivery riders working illegally07/07/2025 11:10:00
Ramp-up of arrests and visits set to take place across the UK targeting migrants working illegally in the gig economy.
County lines taskforce set up in West Yorkshire04/07/2025 17:10:00
A specialist police team focused on tackling county lines drug running will be set up in West Yorkshire police force through £1 million of government funding.
Summer blitz on town centre crime04/07/2025 15:20:00
Over 500 town centres have signed up to the Home Secretary’s Safer Streets summer blitz that will see increased police patrols and local action.
Support Hub for victims and survivors of terrorism03/07/2025 17:25:00
Victims and survivors of terrorism will receive strengthened support as the government today launches a commercial competition to establish a new dedicated support hub.